The Philadelphia area was blanketed with its biggest snowfall in five years Sunday before a pervasive winter storm transitioned to sleet and freezing rain, bringing impacts that will likely be felt the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service measured 7.4 inches of snow at the Philadelphia International Airport, the most recorded since February 2021. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for the city and its neighboring counties until 1 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the rest of the week. Monday’s high of 29 degrees Fahrenheit will be the warmest of the week, per the NWS in Mount Holly. Lows will stay in the single digits, even dropping to 2 degrees by Thursday night.

Wind chills will range from the single digits to the teens during the day, dropping to between 0 and -10 overnight in most areas. As a result, snow will melt slowly, though conditions will remain dry and sunny for much of the week.

The School District of Philadelphia will be closed Monday because of the storm.