It’s unknown when the snow emergency will be lifted in Philadelphia or the rest of the region as snow continues to fall, and some areas are bracing for a transition to sleet and freezing rain.

Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke Sunday morning from inside a salt dome in Holmesburg, saying crews continue to fight the cold and snow with 1,000 city workers and 600 pieces of equipment.

“Please remain off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel,” Parker urged.

City crews do more than just plow; they’re also working to melt the snow that’s fallen on city streets. The city will move snow from some neighborhoods and either use a melting apparatus or store it in parking lots. The snow melter can go through 135,000 tons of snow per hour to eliminate snow from the streets.

Periodic road closures will be required to remove the snow, according to the mayor, who is also concerned about the transition from snow to ice, which increases the possibility of power outages.

“Now is the time, please do what you can to check on your neighbors, especially seniors,” she said. ”Please help them. It’s the right thing to do.”