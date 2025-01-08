Warming centers open as safe places in Philly during cold snap

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing every night for at least the next week.

The city of Philadelphia is extending hours at some libraries and recreation centers to give people a safe, warm place to go.

“This cold is not just uncomfortable, it is deadly. It is dangerous,” said city Managing Director Adam Thiel. “This is a crisis for folks who don’t have a place to go and get out of the weather.”

Philly’s expanded network of warming centers includes nine libraries open during the day and seven senior and recreation centers open during the night, until the current Code Blue declaration ends. Two warming centers in center city and one in Kensington are open 24/7 for the duration of the declaration.

A map of warming center locations can be found on the city’s website.

The warming centers provide food and blankets. Staff there can connect people to shelter or other services, city officials said.

“Use them if you don’t have a place to stay. Use them if you’re struggling and for some reason you don’t have heat in your home,” Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said, whose West Philly district includes two of the warming center libraries. “Cold kills, and this is a key way for us to take care of each other.”

Hundreds of people are unsheltered in Philadelphia and every year, people die from the cold.