From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Naim Scott didn’t realize he would be spending this winter without heat when he promised to take care of his uncle living at Locust Towers in West Philadelphia.

Several months ago, Scott moved into the two-bedroom apartment to ensure his uncle, Richard, who is an older adult and has complex medical issues that include seizures, had help with everyday tasks and keeping up with his care.

Since October, one of his chores has been turning on propane-powered space heaters to keep the apartment from freezing.

“It’s very uncomfortable — especially for my 65-year-old uncle,” Scott said. “He typically walks around in layers.”

On cold nights, the pair bundle up in their respective bedrooms to stay warm.

“We’re in there sleeping in like three, four layers at a time,” he said. “We only have heaters in each bedroom, so the kitchen and the bathrooms are pretty cold with drafty windows. [My uncle] doesn’t like to use the shower in there because it’s cold in the bathroom.”

If the unit that provides heat to Scott’s apartment is broken and not repaired, it is against the law in Philadelphia.

Any business that rents a property must provide a centralized heating unit capable of consistently bringing the ambient air temperature to at least 68 degrees in the bathroom, bedrooms and kitchen between Oct. 1 and April 30 each year — without ancillary heating units like space heaters or cooking devices.

Despite months of complaints to the landlord, the Scotts still don’t have heat in early January, after the recent snowstorm and during a particularly frigid spell.

On Jan. 6, he filed a complaint with 311, the City of Philadelphia’s public service system, to request an inspector.

“There’s been no sort of supervision at the property. All I see is the website every month where we pay the rent and that’s it,” Scott said. “They collect the rent, but they don’t live up to their responsibilities as the property management.”

Several tenants at Locust Towers contacted 311, starting in October 2024. However, the first time a Licenses and Inspections representative visited one of the units to verify a no-heat complaint was Jan. 6 after being contacted by WHYY News.

It was not immediately clear why, as L&I has not yet responded to multiple requests for answers.

The owner of Locust Towers claims the heating units are not broken, but tenants don’t have heat because of unpaid utility bills. Gas provider Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) told WHYY News it cannot disclose account information for privacy reasons.

If the property owner is accurate, then the landlord may be complying with city law and not violating the lease because tenants are responsible for paying their gas and electric bills.