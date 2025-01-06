File photo: A mix of ice and snow makes travel treacherous in the Philadelphia area in January 2024. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Parts of the U.S. — including the Delaware Valley — are bracing for snowfall and frigid temps Monday.

Here’s what to know if you live in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia suburbs, South Jersey or Delaware.

What does the forecast say?

Two to 4 inches of snow are possible for the Philly area as part of a storm system spreading from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Advisory will be in effect through 10 p.m. for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. That includes Berks, Western Chester County, Philadelphia, Eastern and Western Montgomery, and Lower Buck counties, and Northwestern Burlington and Ocean counties.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday for New Castle County, Delaware, and for Atlantic, coastal Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties in New Jersey, with additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

“Any time after daybreak on Monday is the heaviest potential for snowfall,” said meteorologist Mike Lee. “Areas to the south across Delaware, they’re going to get the heaviest snowfall … Around Philadelphia, a little bit lighter snowfall.”

Lee expects snow will continue through the evening hours before tapering out overnight.

Parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and South Jersey could get 8 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as an inch of snow every hour Monday morning. The NWS predicts wind gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour.

State of Emergency in New Jersey

A State of Emergency is in effect for the following New Jersey counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.

“We are anticipating moderate to heavy snowfall,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post to X. “Please be cautious of hazardous road conditions.”

All state offices in New Jersey have a delayed opening time of 11 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Philly public schools, city offices closed

All Philadelphia public schools and city offices are closed Monday as the area braces for several inches of snow and gusty winds for most of the day. All after-school activities have been canceled. Operations are expected to resume Tuesday.

“This year, the District allotted one extra day in the school year calendar beyond the 180 required by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which we will use as a snow day,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “Going forward, any school closures related to inclement weather will be remote learning days.”

“Snow days offer special moments for our students to experience the joy and wonder of winter. We encourage families to embrace this opportunity to build memories together, while exercising appropriate caution during winter weather conditions,” Watlington said.

Philadelphia’s archdiocesan high schools are shifting to virtual learning Monday, and parochial elementary schools will be closed.

How is travel impacted?

Amtrak announced cancellations Sunday for Acela and Northeast Regional trains operating between Boston and Washington, D.C., due to the severe weather.

The Philadelphia International Airport is also recommending passengers check with their airlines for changes to their flight schedules.

Atlantic City International Airport is operational, but some flights may have delayed departures or arrivals. Passengers are advised to call their carrier for updates. Officials at Trenton Mercer Airport in Central Jersey report arrivals and departures are on time and are not impacted by inclement weather.

NJ Transit is monitoring forecasts and plans to operate on its full, regular weekday schedule for as long as conditions allow.

The Philadelphia Streets Department began treating major roadways with salt to help prevent ice from forming before the brunt of the storm. Two hundred pieces of equipment will be deployed to address road conditions when the winter weather hits, according to a social media statement.

NWS meteorologist Mike Lee said expected wind gusts could create more work for road crews after the storm.

“Even though we’ve potentially cleared the roads … the winds could pick up the snow again and start moving things around and we end up with a little bit of blowing snow,“ he said. “Some locations could see snow cover on the roads again.”

With the brunt of the storm expected during Monday’s morning commute, taking precautions on the road are advised if you have to travel.“

Exercise caution on the roadways, give yourself extra time, drive slowly,” Lee said. “If you don’t have to travel, just don’t.”

Bitter cold to last the week

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Friday, with wind chills dropping into the single digits overnight.

The city of Philadelphia is under a Code Blue advisory to provide additional protections for people experiencing homelessness. Additional shelter beds will be provided at city-funded homeless intake centers, and 24-hour outreach will be available to help transport people to safe indoor spaces.

If you see a person who appears to be homeless outdoors during a Code Blue, call the city’s homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Last January, Philadelphia broke a 715-day snow drought, the longest stretch without an inch of snow recorded in the city’s recorded history.