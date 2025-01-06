LIVE • Updated 1 min ago
Live updates: Snow is falling across the Philly region, with more to come; State of Emergency in New Jersey
The Philly area is expecting up to 4 inches of snow. In parts of South Jersey and Delaware, more accumulation is in the forecast.
What you need to know
- Latest forecast: A winter storm is moving through parts of the U.S. — including Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware; a Code Blue is in effect in Philly
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps
- Get prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself from winter weather dangers; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather
Winter storm dispatches
Parts of the U.S. — including the Delaware Valley — are bracing for snowfall and frigid temps Monday.
Here’s what to know if you live in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia suburbs, South Jersey or Delaware.
What does the forecast say?
Two to 4 inches of snow are possible for the Philly area as part of a storm system spreading from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.
A Winter Storm Advisory will be in effect through 10 p.m. for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. That includes Berks, Western Chester County, Philadelphia, Eastern and Western Montgomery, and Lower Buck counties, and Northwestern Burlington and Ocean counties.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday for New Castle County, Delaware, and for Atlantic, coastal Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties in New Jersey, with additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
“Any time after daybreak on Monday is the heaviest potential for snowfall,” said meteorologist Mike Lee. “Areas to the south across Delaware, they’re going to get the heaviest snowfall … Around Philadelphia, a little bit lighter snowfall.”
Lee expects snow will continue through the evening hours before tapering out overnight.
Parts of the Delmarva Peninsula and South Jersey could get 8 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as an inch of snow every hour Monday morning. The NWS predicts wind gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour.
State of Emergency in New Jersey
A State of Emergency is in effect for the following New Jersey counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.
“We are anticipating moderate to heavy snowfall,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post to X. “Please be cautious of hazardous road conditions.”
All state offices in New Jersey have a delayed opening time of 11 a.m. due to inclement weather.
Philly public schools, city offices closed
All Philadelphia public schools and city offices are closed Monday as the area braces for several inches of snow and gusty winds for most of the day. All after-school activities have been canceled. Operations are expected to resume Tuesday.
“This year, the District allotted one extra day in the school year calendar beyond the 180 required by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which we will use as a snow day,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “Going forward, any school closures related to inclement weather will be remote learning days.”
“Snow days offer special moments for our students to experience the joy and wonder of winter. We encourage families to embrace this opportunity to build memories together, while exercising appropriate caution during winter weather conditions,” Watlington said.
Philadelphia’s archdiocesan high schools are shifting to virtual learning Monday, and parochial elementary schools will be closed.
How is travel impacted?
Amtrak announced cancellations Sunday for Acela and Northeast Regional trains operating between Boston and Washington, D.C., due to the severe weather.
The Philadelphia International Airport is also recommending passengers check with their airlines for changes to their flight schedules.
Atlantic City International Airport is operational, but some flights may have delayed departures or arrivals. Passengers are advised to call their carrier for updates. Officials at Trenton Mercer Airport in Central Jersey report arrivals and departures are on time and are not impacted by inclement weather.
NJ Transit is monitoring forecasts and plans to operate on its full, regular weekday schedule for as long as conditions allow.
The Philadelphia Streets Department began treating major roadways with salt to help prevent ice from forming before the brunt of the storm. Two hundred pieces of equipment will be deployed to address road conditions when the winter weather hits, according to a social media statement.
NWS meteorologist Mike Lee said expected wind gusts could create more work for road crews after the storm.
“Even though we’ve potentially cleared the roads … the winds could pick up the snow again and start moving things around and we end up with a little bit of blowing snow,“ he said. “Some locations could see snow cover on the roads again.”
With the brunt of the storm expected during Monday’s morning commute, taking precautions on the road are advised if you have to travel.“
Exercise caution on the roadways, give yourself extra time, drive slowly,” Lee said. “If you don’t have to travel, just don’t.”
Bitter cold to last the week
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Friday, with wind chills dropping into the single digits overnight.
The city of Philadelphia is under a Code Blue advisory to provide additional protections for people experiencing homelessness. Additional shelter beds will be provided at city-funded homeless intake centers, and 24-hour outreach will be available to help transport people to safe indoor spaces.
If you see a person who appears to be homeless outdoors during a Code Blue, call the city’s homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Last January, Philadelphia broke a 715-day snow drought, the longest stretch without an inch of snow recorded in the city’s recorded history.
PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the Philadelphia region, the agency announced Monday morning.
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDot is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
Those who must use the following highways will see speed reduced to 45 mph:
- Interstates 95, 295, 476
- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422
- State Route 309
When such speed restrictions are in place, commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane.
Several school districts in New Jersey have opted to extend their holiday break for at least one day due to the snow.
Below is a list of closings and modifications as of 9:10 a.m. per WHYY News partner 6abc:
- Alloway Township School District (Salem): Closed
- Amazing Place Learning Center (Gloucester): Closed
- Atlantic Christian School (Atlantic): Closed
- Bancroft School (Burlington): Closed
- Barrington Borough School District (Camden): Closed
- Beacon Academy (Gloucester): Closing at 1 p.m.
- Bellmawr Borough School District (Camden): Closed
- Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School (Burlington): Closed
- Black Horse Pike Regional School District (Camden): Closed
- Bridgeton Public School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Buena Regional School District (Atlantic): Closed
- Burlington City Public School District (Burlington): Closed
- Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT (Burlington): Closed
- Burlington County Special Services (Burlington): Closed
- Burlington Township School District (Burlington) : Closed
- Camden County Technical Schools (Camden): Closed
- Cathedral Of Love School (Burlington): Closed
- Center for Education (Burlington): Closed
- Christian Day Nursery School (Camden): Closed
- Clayton School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Clearview Regional School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Clementon School District (Camden): Closed
- Creative Minds Academy (Camden): Closed
- Deptford Township School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Downe Township School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Durand Academy Inc (Gloucester): Closed
- Eastampton Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Eastern Camden Co. Regional School Distr (Camden): Closed
- Egg Harbor Township School District (Atlantic): Closed
- Elsinboro Township School District (Salem): Closed
- Estell Manor City School District (Atlantic): Closed
- Fairfield Township School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Future Scholars Early Learning Center (Burlington): Closed
- Garfield Park Academy (Burlington): Closed
- Githens Center (Burlington): Closed
- Gloucester Co Special Services School (Gloucester): Closed
- Gloucester Co. Vocational School Dist. (Gloucester): Closed; no after-school activities
- Gloucester Township School District (Camden): Closed
- Haddon Heights School District (Camden): Closed
- Haddon Learning Center (Camden): Closed
- Hainesport Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Hamilton Twp School Dist – Atlantic Co. (Atlantic): Closed
- Hampton Academy (Burlington): Closed
- HollyDELL School (Gloucester): Closed
- Kingsway Learning Ctr-Voorhees (Camden): Closed
- Kingsway Regional High School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Lawnside Borough School District (Camden): Closed
- Lenape Regional School District (Burlington): Closed
- Logan Township School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Lower Alloways Creek Twp School Dist (Salem): Closed
- Lumberton Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Mantua Township School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Medford Township Public Schools (Burlington): Closed
- Merchantville School District (Camden): Closed
- Middle Township School District (Cape May) : Closed
- Millville School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Monroe Township Public Schools (Gloucester): Closed; no afternoon school activities
- Moorestown Friends School (Burlington): Closed
- Mount Holly Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- National Park Borough School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Northfield City School District (Atlantic): Closed
- Our Lady Of Mercy Academy (Gloucester): Closed
- Our Lady Of Mt Carmel – Berlin (Camden): Virtual
- Pemberton Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional (Salem): Closed
- Pineland Learning Center (Cumberland): Closed
- Pitman Public School District (Gloucester): Closed
- Rancocas Valley Regional School District (Burlington): Closed
- Riverside Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Salem City School District (Salem): Closed
- Salem Co. Special Services School Dist. (Salem): Closed
- Salem County Vocational School District (Salem): Closed
- Shamong Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- St Augustine Prep (Atlantic): Closed
- St John’s Pentecostal Outreach Daycare (Salem): Closed
- St. Cecilia School (Camden): Closed
- Swedesboro-Woolwich School District (Gloucester): Closed
- T. Byrd Training Center (Atlantic): Virtual
- The Arc of Camden County (Camden): Closed
- Tiddlewinks Learning Center (Camden): Closed
- Upper Deerfield Township School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Vineland City School District (Cumberland): Closed
- Voorhees Township School District (Camden): Closed
- Washington Township School District (Gloucester): Closed; no after-school activities
- Waterford Township School District (Camden): Closed
- Westampton Township School District (Burlington): Closed
- Weymouth Township School District (Atlantic): Closed
- Wildwood City School District (Cape May): Closed
- Winslow Township School District (Camden): Closed
- Woodstown Preschool Academy (Salem): Closed
- Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill (Camden): Closed
- Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg (Gloucester): Closed
- Y.A.L.E. School – Erlton (Camden): Closed
- Y.A.L.E. School – Northfield (Atlantic): Closed
- Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast (Camden): Closed