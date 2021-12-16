Fairmount Park’s iconic maple tree is gone. Arborists cite climate change

The maple became a hazard to park visitors, said Lori Hayes, the city’s director of urban forestry.

“We can’t say, ‘Oh, leave it’ — then the sledders come and the tree comes [down],” she said.

Officials suspect a few things are behind the tree’s decline: its age, compaction around its roots where people walked around and had picnics, and — you guessed it — climate change.

“We’ve noticed that sugar maples are really declining around here,” said William Cullina, executive director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Morris Arboretum. “There’s no doubt, looking at the trees that we’ve been growing at the Morris Arboretum… that there’s trees that used to do well here that no longer do well because it’s too hot. There’s others that used to not grow well here, and now they do really well.”

Sugar maples are considered highly adaptable trees. But Cullina points out that in Philly, sugar maples are already at one of the edges of their native range. He said just like humans, trees have a specific temperature range where their metabolism works well.

“High temperature is almost like it’s running a fever all the time. And what happens is that it ends up burning up more energy than it’s making through photosynthesis,” Cullina said. “It just kind of burns itself out.”

Philly’s summers have gotten 3 degrees Fahrenheit hotter since 1970, and winters have warmed even faster.

Heat is particularly hard for trees to deal with when conditions are also dry, said Igor Lacan, a cooperative extension advisor with the University of California who specializes in urban forestry.

“Trees use water to cool themselves, just like we humans use water to cool ourselves,” he said. “Typically during periods of very high heat, trees are also stressed for water. … Aside from that, way before we get to that stage, there’s the issue of trees not having enough water to support the increased rate of photosynthesis.”

Other climate-linked threats — like wildfires, rising seas or even pests and diseases — can also hurt trees. But different species respond in different ways to changing temperature and precipitation patterns.

Cullina suspects climate change might be behind the declines he’s noticing in other species in Philly — northern red oaks, European beeches, and blue spruces.