Pavement, black top and dense buildings all contribute to making urban areas hotter than nearby suburbs or rural areas — sometimes driving up temperatures 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher in parts of New Jersey and the Philadelphia area, according to a 2024 analysis by Climate Central. The additional heat from the built environment can be deadly and increases electricity bills, which disproportionately impacts low-income residents.

Referred to as the urban heat island effect, Climate Central listed Newark, New Jersey as one of the hotspots, with temperature increases of up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Climate change–related temperature increases are higher in New Jersey on average than in many other states, said Jonathan Gordon, deputy director of Clean Energy Equity at the state’s Board of Public Utilities.

“The average temperatures are just going up faster,” Gordon said. “It has to do with the fact that there’s a lack of shade tree canopy, there’s just more concrete, more asphalt, and that heat gets absorbed and then it releases itself and cools down slower, compared to areas where there’s more green space.”

Average summer temperatures in Camden, for example, have risen 3.2 degrees since 1970.

Gordon said summer temperatures are going to continue to rise, especially in cities.

“In Newark, a historical average was 15 to 20 days of 90-degree weather or worse,” Gordon said. “Right now, we’re at 30 or 40 [days]. By 2035, we’re [going to be at] 40 to 60 days of 90-degree weather or worse.”

High heat combined with high humidity is dangerous, Gordon added. That’s because high humidity prevents the body from shedding internal heat through sweating. It also prevents nighttime temperatures from cooling down.

“Not a lot of people realize how deadly heat is,” Gordon said.