More than 900,000 people in the Philadelphia area live in places made at least 8 degrees Fahrenheit hotter by features of the built environment like dark pavement and roofs, according to a new analysis from the research nonprofit Climate Central.

“We’re talking about urban areas that are a lot warmer than the surrounding rural parts,” said Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate at Climate Central. “That’s because of building materials, because we’ve replaced greenspace with asphalt pavement, and also population density and just human activity.”

The analysis comes as the Philadelphia area braces for a heat wave later this week. Human-caused climate change makes heat waves longer, more frequent, and more intense. This year, El Niño is making things even warmer.

Climate Central’s study of 44 cities nationwide uses land cover type to estimate how much hotter a census tract is now than it would be if it were undeveloped natural land, Trudeau said. The analysis used a process developed by one team of researchers to characterize census tracts based on factors such as building height, population density, and the reflectivity of surfaces, then used a model by another research team to estimate how these factors affect temperature. The study did not incorporate observed temperature data.

“We looked at … what cities basically are comprised of, … and we looked at how those kinds of materials either reflect or absorb heat,” Trudeau said. “We basically estimated how much more additional heat is in a certain city due to the built environment.”

Climate Central’s analysis found that the urban heat island effect — or the ability of roads, buildings, and other infrastructure to trap the sun’s heat — is likely raising temperatures across the greater Philadelphia area, from Haddonfield, New Jersey, to Ambler, Pennsylvania, by between 5 and 12 degrees.

“Because our cities are largely pavement, dark surfaces, concrete, and impervious materials, that actually traps a lot of heat in these city environments, kind of like a little dome that sits over the city,” Trudeau said. “These are real consequences and real impacts we see on our children, on our economies, and of course the natural environment around us.”

Climate Central estimated that roughly 447,000 of the close to 2.5 million Philadelphia-area residents in the study area live in census tracts that are at least 9 degrees hotter due to the urban heat island effect, and more than 1,000 people live in tracts that are at least 12 degrees hotter.

The effect is stronger in some places than in others.