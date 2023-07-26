Philly and its suburbs will be under a Code Orange on Wednesday

Pennsylvania officials have declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone for the Philadelphia area on Wednesday.

Officials cited partly to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s, and “some leftover low-level smoke” as likely contributors to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range.

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.

Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.