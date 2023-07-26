Philly and its suburbs will be under a Code Orange on Wednesday
Under a Code Orange, air quality may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.
What you need to know
- Vulnerable residents are encouraged to stay indoors and limit or avoid outdoor activities.
- Here’s how to understand your air quality index, and how wildfire smoke affects your health.
- More massive wildfires can be expected this summer thanks to climate change.
Pennsylvania officials have declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone for the Philadelphia area on Wednesday.
Officials cited partly to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s, and “some leftover low-level smoke” as likely contributors to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range.
Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.
