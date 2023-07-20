Philly first used parked buses as cooling centers in 2020, when officials said fewer libraries were available due to staffing issues and COVID health guidance. The city has continued to use cooling buses each summer since. They attracted more than 600 visitors over the past three summers, according to statistics provided by Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Jeffrey Kolakowski.

Anecdotally, city staff noticed people tended to pop into the cooling buses for a few minutes while waiting to catch another bus, Mireles said, rather than travel to the cooling buses specifically to access the air conditioning.

Buses can be deployed wherever they’re needed, but they lack amenities like bathrooms and water fountains, Mireles noted. They may also be harder for residents to find than libraries or rec centers.

“[Libraries or rec centers] are facilities that are known and trusted locations,” he said.

Idling buses also contribute to planet-warming carbon emissions and unhealthy local air pollution, Mireles noted.

“Having a building that’s on the city grid, electrical power, is just a more sustainable solution in our eyes,” he said.

Libraries also have free WiFi, books, programming, trained staff, and other resources. For example, Blackwell Regional Library — which served as a cooling center last summer — offers free menstrual and post-partum products, Narcan, COVID tests, and fentanyl tests, said regional librarian Nani Manion.

“Provided that our AC is working in all parts of the building and we have the staffing, a patron who is coming in for cooling center hours could use the computer, they could browse for books, they could charge their laptop, and use the WiFi and do their own work,” Manion said. “Blackwell has a lovely infant/toddler space. … There’s just more happening than a SEPTA bus.”

Manion said that people should not hesitate to come to a library cooling center, even if they once had outstanding fines on their library cards. Philly’s libraries eliminated late fees in 2020.

“We’re fine-free. We are welcoming,” Manion said. “We want to reduce barriers, because we’re all in this climate change crisis together.”

Still, cooling centers are not a silver bullet for helping people survive heat waves. People may have a hard time getting to the centers, or may not be aware that they’re available. And cooling centers are not open overnight.

“It can be challenging to get from point A to point B, even to point B is air-conditioned,” Manion said.