Philly opens four cooling bus locations to help beat the heat this weekend
For Philadelphians struggling to cope with record-high temperatures forecast for this weekend, the city is offering a new resource for the duration of the Heat Health Emergency in the form of cooling buses.
The buses, running with air conditioning full-blast, will be parked in four locations throughout the city, with two sites in North Philadelphia, one in South Philadelphia, and one in West Philadelphia.
The buses will be open to the public and stationed at the following intersections from 1 – 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:
- Germantown Ave. and Allegheny Ave.
- Wyoming Ave. and Rising Sun Ave.
- Broad St. and Snyder Ave.
- 52nd St. and Larchwood Ave.
Masks, hand sanitizers, and more information on the city’s Heat Health Emergency Response, pausing residential utility shut-offs during the extreme weather, and more will also be available on board.
In addition to the cooling buses, there are 12 cooling centers at local libraries that will be open this weekend.
Locations for cooling buses, cooling centers, and public spraygrounds are all available on this map. This year, 50 of the 70 city public pools are also open, and are another option to beat the heat.
If you’re experiencing a heat-related medical emergency, city officials recommend calling 911. For other heat-related questions, information on resources, or to report concerns about an older adult in extreme heat, Philadelphia has activated the HeatLine, at 215-765-9040.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!