For Philadelphians struggling to cope with record-high temperatures forecast for this weekend, the city is offering a new resource for the duration of the Heat Health Emergency in the form of cooling buses.

The buses, running with air conditioning full-blast, will be parked in four locations throughout the city, with two sites in North Philadelphia, one in South Philadelphia, and one in West Philadelphia.

The buses will be open to the public and stationed at the following intersections from 1 – 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Germantown Ave. and Allegheny Ave.

Wyoming Ave. and Rising Sun Ave.

Broad St. and Snyder Ave.

52nd St. and Larchwood Ave.

Masks, hand sanitizers, and more information on the city’s Heat Health Emergency Response, pausing residential utility shut-offs during the extreme weather, and more will also be available on board.