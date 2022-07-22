The heat is on: Philadelphians are flocking to city pools this summer

Donna DeShazo is a retired teacher from the Overbrook School for the Blind. She’s been working at the O’Connor pool for 15 years as a pool equipment operator. Up until two years ago when she retired, she would work during her summer break.

She looks forward to it every year.

“I love to see the kids enjoy themselves,” she said. “We want to make sure we provide a safe environment for them … anything to keep them off the streets and keep them safe.”

DeShazo greets everyone with a smile as they walk through the gate at 2601 South Street. As the pool equipment operator, she works on keeping everybody safe, before they get into the pool. That means ensuring the water is clean and properly chlorinated and that everyone is following the rules, like wearing proper swimwear. When people don’t have the appropriate attire, the site has community-donated items for kids and adults that she can pass along so that nothing prevents anyone from enjoying the water.

She also has a routine she goes through every morning before anyone even arrives to create a protective atmosphere for pool-goers.

“I come in, I have my prayer time. I pray for the pool. I pray for everyone who’s gonna come in here … then we have a blessed day,” said DeShazo.

Staying cool on a hot day

Over at the Marian Anderson Rec Center Pool in South Philadelphia, the Mena family has been going swimming to stay cool.

“We’re here enjoying the hot day,” said Angeles Mena, who was enjoying time with her two kids, 5-year-old Valentina and 14-year-old Roberto.

Mena’s local pool is the Ridgway site on 13th and Carpenter streets, but that site has been closed since 2020, so, she’s been frequenting the Marian Anderson one instead. She hopes that the city is able to reopen the Ridgway location in the future. The pool is one of many that the city of Philadelphia wasn’t able to open this year — the reasons vary from location to location, but staffing issues regarding lifeguards have been widespread. Despite that, 80% of Philly pools are open and 70% of locations are in neighborhoods where the average household income is less than $45,000 a year.

To Valentina and Roberto, all that matters is that they have a place to play.

“My kids love the water, they’d like to be in it all day long if they could,” said the mom of two. Roberto likes to “chill and relax” while his sister likes to jump in the water as she learns how to swim with floaties.

Every public pool offers swim lessons Monday through Friday.

Some locations that also have hours carved out for adult swimming and teen-only swimming as well — with free snacks, giveaways, and opportunities to learn more about how to become a lifeguard for next year’s pool season.

Pools will begin to close on a rolling basis starting mid-August. You can find a sprayground or pool in your neighborhood online.