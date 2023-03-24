‘Building a community’: Rug-makers and artists to converge at TuftCon in Philly

A new convention is coming to Philadelphia — one organizers say is the first of its kind for crafters who tuft.

Using a handheld machine, tufters create pieces ranging from wall hangings to pillows, and even sculptures. Think soft, fluffy piles of colorful yarn that form a design of words, images, or patterns.

The artform rose in popularity via social media during the early stages of the pandemic. Now, organizers have set out for TuftCon 2023 to be a space to celebrate the tufting community in person for the first time.

“There is something wonderful about getting together with other people who are interested in what you’re doing, sharing information, and looking at each other’s work,” said co-owner of craft supply shop Tuft the World Tiernan Alexander. “It’s always inspiring.”

Alexander and her husband, Tim Eads, were born in Texas, but met at a clay class 20 years ago and moved to Philadelphia when Alexander was in graduate school at University of the Arts. Partners in life and in business, the pair have called Philly home for the last 14 years.

“We still like each other,” quipped Eads. “It’s amazing.”

During a teaching stint at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Eads met carpet designer Kate Garman. That was when everything changed.