Empowering communities through artistic ‘spectacle’

Their dome print is part of a broader collaboration with the county that will see original student artwork permanently displayed throughout the six-story center. All of it can be traced to programs facilitated by Fresh Artists, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that works with elementary, middle and high school students in disadvantaged school districts.

Three “spectacles,” as the nonprofit is calling the finished works, including the dome image, will be installed in prominent locations inside the new courthouse on Airy Street.

There will also be a large mural in the center’s cafe space. And a sizable sculpture is planned for the atrium, where the building’s information desk will be located.

Individual student artwork will also be hung around the building.

Organizers say they hope the creations will be a counterweight to the severity of a criminal justice center, enlivening an otherwise austere space where visitors may face the hardest day of their lives. In this way, the collaborators hope to affect the lives of Montgomery County residents for years to come.

“The artwork that’s going to be installed in the courthouse is very uplifting and gives you a sense that there is a lot of promise and talent in our communities that can be tapped and is inspiring in terms of our future,” said Neil Makhija, vice chair of the three-member Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

From the perspective of the student artists, most of whom live in low-income communities, the project’s goal is empowerment.

All of the works to go on display are digital copies the county is directly licensing from each student for free. That makes each image a donation and each student a philanthropist. Fresh Artists brokered the arrangement to teach the students that their ideas have value and that they too can drive change in the world.

“Usually the children are on the receiving end — if they’re lucky — and given things that they don’t have, that they need desperately, whether it’s food, clothes, materials, education,” said Barbara Allen, co-founder of Fresh Artists.

“This completely turns the whole thing around,” she said.

Putting their artwork on display in a public building is also intended to give the students a sense of pride in themselves and in their communities, which have often been stigmatized.

“When you create something that then is shared, there’s that effect as a student, as the participant, you see how your work then impacts others. You see how you created something that only exists because you came together as a community,” said artist Ben Volta, who ran the student workshops in partnership with Fresh Artists.