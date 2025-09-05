Montgomery County establishes a human relations commission

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County has established a human relations commission to address residents’ complaints of discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on race, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability status.

Democratic Commissioners Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija voted in favor of the resolution, with Republican Commissioner Tom DiBello opposing it.

Makhija said residents will now be able to bring civil rights and discrimination issues to the county commission, in addition to the statewide Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

“With the establishment of the committee, local residents would now have a place to turn here in Montgomery County, as opposed to just the state, if they experience unfair treatment on account of who they are, where they’re from, who they pray to, who they love,” he said.

Within the next 180 days, the board of commissioners will appoint five to seven people to serve as volunteers on the commission.

“This commission goes beyond compliance,” Winder said. “It’s about dignity. It’s about ensuring that every resident in every community across Montgomery County has a fair chance to live, work and raise a family.”

Advocates say the resolution provides stronger protections for LGBTQ+ residents in the absence of statewide nondiscrimination law explicitly naming LGBTQ+ identity as a protected class.