Delaware County at odds over proposed human relations commission
If enacted, the human relations commission would mediate certain complaints of discrimination in Delaware County.
A proposal to establish a local human relations commission has divided Delaware County.
If enacted, the human relations commission would mediate complaints about acts of discrimination.
The ordinance, introduced in August, is still under review, yet the public flooded Wednesday’s Delaware County Council meeting with emotional testimony, ranging from full-fledged support to staunch opposition.
“By adopting this ordinance, Delaware County sends a powerful message that some of our community stands for fairness, inclusion and dignity,” said Christina Jones, of Haverford Township.
Opponents of the proposed ordinance criticized it as unconstitutional, redundant and a potential legal liability to the county.
“This commission’s vague set of rules is not a guarantee of protection for victimized groups. It represents instead the potential for discriminatory, frivolous fines, subjective authoritarian rulings, countless judiciary filings and escalating legal costs for the county and taxpayers,” Carris Kocher, of Concord Township, said. “Do not adopt this ordinance.”
What is a human relations commission?
The proposed commission would receive applicable discrimination complaints from protected classes and enforce the code if necessary.
Commission members, limited to up to 13 volunteers, would hear and investigate discrimination cases related to access to educational institutions, employment, health care, housing and public accommodation.
Following public comment, Councilmember Kevin Madden said some residents misconstrued the language within the ordinance.
“It doesn’t restrict speech,” Madden said. “It doesn’t restrict many of the things that we’re throwing out here tonight, unfortunately I believe, at the encouragement of those who oppose this on social media to rile people up.”
According to the proposed ordinance, the commission would have the authority to resolve the conflict between the parties by requiring the respondent to change their practices or pay a fine of up to $500.
Delco council member urges residents to read ordinance
A human relations commission is far from a new invention. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission serves a similar purpose of enforcing state laws that prohibit discrimination.
The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations acts as the city’s civil rights agency. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners also voted to establish a commission.
Conservative groups have scrutinized such commissions in recent years over the constitutionality of their decisions.
Madden encouraged residents to read the ordinance in its entirety before jumping to conclusions. Madden said he wanted Delco to “get this right.”
“We want to make sure that if it does go forward, that it’s done in a way that [it] isn’t going to put undue burden on the county, but still ensures that it protects folks who are not currently being protected,” he said.
