Delaware County at odds over proposed human relations commission

A proposal to establish a local human relations commission has divided Delaware County.

If enacted, the human relations commission would mediate complaints about acts of discrimination.

The ordinance, introduced in August, is still under review, yet the public flooded Wednesday’s Delaware County Council meeting with emotional testimony, ranging from full-fledged support to staunch opposition.

“By adopting this ordinance, Delaware County sends a powerful message that some of our community stands for fairness, inclusion and dignity,” said Christina Jones, of Haverford Township.

Opponents of the proposed ordinance criticized it as unconstitutional, redundant and a potential legal liability to the county.

“This commission’s vague set of rules is not a guarantee of protection for victimized groups. It represents instead the potential for discriminatory, frivolous fines, subjective authoritarian rulings, countless judiciary filings and escalating legal costs for the county and taxpayers,” Carris Kocher, of Concord Township, said. “Do not adopt this ordinance.”