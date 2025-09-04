From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County Council has limited options to shield residents from SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit and looming service cuts.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, Councilmember Kevin Madden said the only option Pennsylvania law gives the county is to help by raising property taxes.

“It would be a major, major increase on property taxes to fill the gap that — the state absent throwing money in — would fall on all of us,” Madden said. “That can’t happen.”

Gina Burritt, director of the Delaware County Planning Department, delivered a presentation to council on the impact of SEPTA’s cuts in the region. From more air pollution to congested traffic, Burritt said smaller municipalities will suffer.

“If we see consistent increases in traffic on our local roadways, that’s increased maintenance costs for our municipalities, increased costs for bridge replacements and repairs, and they don’t have the ability to be able to absorb all of those impacts,” Burritt said. “So, in the end, you pay one way or the other.”