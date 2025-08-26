Pennsylvania budget impasse halts millions in state funding to Chester County

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The three state senators representing Chester County are accusing their Republican colleagues of failing to compromise on Pennsylvania’s budget.

Stalled negotiations in Harrisburg have already upended SEPTA operations — and are beginning to slice into crucial community services across Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county.

“Chester County’s human services departments have not received $10 million in state funding during July and August due to the budget impasse,” state Sen. Carolyn Comitta said Tuesday at a joint conference in West Chester Borough Hall. “The county is absorbing those costs for now, but they cannot bridge the gap forever.”

Pennsylvania’s budget is approaching two months overdue. Comitta and her Democratic colleagues said the county could face cuts in at-home senior services, programs for people with disabilities and mental health initiatives.