Pennsylvania budget impasse halts millions in state funding to Chester County

Stalled budget negotiations have upended SEPTA operations and are beginning to impact crucial services in Chester County.

Carolyn Comitta speaks at a podium

State Sen. Carolyn Comitta says Chester County could lose critical services if the budget impasse continues forward in Harrisburg, Aug. 26, 2025. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The three state senators representing Chester County are accusing their Republican colleagues of failing to compromise on Pennsylvania’s budget.

Stalled negotiations in Harrisburg have already upended SEPTA operations — and are beginning to slice into crucial community services across Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county.

“Chester County’s human services departments have not received $10 million in state funding during July and August due to the budget impasse,” state Sen. Carolyn Comitta said Tuesday at a joint conference in West Chester Borough Hall. “The county is absorbing those costs for now, but they cannot bridge the gap forever.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Pennsylvania’s budget is approaching two months overdue. Comitta and her Democratic colleagues said the county could face cuts in at-home senior services, programs for people with disabilities and mental health initiatives.

Related Content

Local school districts are laying off workers to remain viable. Comitta welcomed a Chester County–based speech pathologist who lost her job as an early intervention specialist for school children with developmental challenges.

“Schools are dipping into reserves or borrowing to make ends meet, but the associated costs will be passed on to taxpayers,” Comitta said.

State Sen. John Kane pinned the chaos on his GOP counterparts.

“Because senate Republicans — refuse — refuse to move forward, schools are left in limbo. Counties can’t provide critical services and transit systems like SEPTA are forced to eliminate critical routes,” Kane said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Chester, noted that Republicans have held control of the Pennsylvania Senate for more than three decades.

Katie Muth speaks at a podium
State Sen. Katie Muth proposes changing Pennsylvania’s “very regressive tax system” to help working- and middle-class families, Aug. 26, 2025. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

“This budget impasse is a result of decades of dysfunction, of decades of pay to play and failed efforts to pass laws to remove special interest from our legislative process,” Muth said.

The Senate is expected to reconvene in Harrisburg on Sept. 8.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate