From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA has slashed its service as state budget delays — now nearly two months past the deadline — leave state transit funding unresolved and Philadelphia’s transportation network at risk.

The changes have Philadelphians adjusting to a new normal. As of Sunday, 32 bus routes have been eliminated and 16 bus routes have been shortened. Service has been reduced to the 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines, and all special rail service, including the Sports Express, will be discontinued.

“It’s more than just ease of transportation; it’s autonomy for people who have health issues. It’s autonomy for people who are disabled,” resident Morgan Gallagher said Sunday while waiting at a Center City bus stop. “It is the fluidity with which we access our city. A city is life and having that kind of infrastructure is critical, not just for getting to work on time, but also for the health and safety of a community.”

Josh Powanda works in the restaurant industry and said cutting out service throughout the city could greatly disrupt his day-to-day travel, but also noted how many businesses run into the late evening hours.

“It kind of knocks out a large section of time that Center City and Old City and other parts of the city need people to be able to move freely,” Powanda said. “We all don’t want to spend the money on Ubers, because that’s going to get really expensive.”