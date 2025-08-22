From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia School District and area universities are preparing for SEPTA’s service cuts that could disrupt the commutes for thousands of students on Monday, Aug. 25, the district’s first day of school.

Most universities in the Philly region have already begun their fall semesters. They are expanding parking and shuttle services, and suggesting bike sharing and the use of SEPTA’s trip-planning tool.

SEPTA is facing a $213 million budget deficit, and released its reduced service schedule Aug. 6. At the time, agency GM Scott Sauer said the reduced schedule would go into effect unless a new funding deal was reached by Aug. 14. That did not happen. Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers continue to negotiate the state budget, which was supposed to be passed by June 30.

The first phase of reduced SEPTA service begins Sunday, Aug. 24, and will result in a roughly 20% cut to services. That will be followed by a 21.5% fare increase Sept. 1 and a hiring freeze later that month. On Jan. 1, another round of service cuts will eliminate five Regional Rail lines, cut 18 additional bus routes and slap a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail service. All told, it would amount to a 45% cut in services.

“These service cuts are unprecedented, not just for SEPTA,” said Jody Holton, SEPTA’s chief planning and strategy officer, in a statement. “No major transit system has had to make cuts this drastic.”

Complicating matters further, the district’s contract with the teachers union expires Aug. 31. The issues include wages, benefits and working conditions.

Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said the union and the district have made some progress. The PFT wants to reach an agreement, he said, but will strike if necessary.

The SEPTA cuts could be a hugely disruptive factor.

“It will complicate the school year because a great number of our employees take SEPTA to work and to school for their kids,” Steinberg said. “If they are unable to get there on time, it will throw the system into utter chaos. At the end of the day, it will affect the kids’ achievement.”

If that happens, it will help those who say public schools are failing and shouldn’t be funded, he said.

According to the Philadelphia School District, about 95,000 of the 199,000 district students use some form of district-sponsored transportation, which includes 52,000 who commute by SEPTA student fare cards. About 25,000 others use school buses or other school district vehicles, such as vans or cabs.