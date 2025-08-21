Ahead of SEPTA cuts, Philly tells residents to plan for extra commute times next week
Mayor Cherelle Parker said she has faith that lawmakers in Harrisburg will “find “common ground” and approve transit funding in the state’s budget.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she’s “optimistic that there will be a resolution” on transit funding statewide as SEPTA prepares to cut 20% of its service starting Sunday.
The city is urging people to plan their commutes in advance and use other forms of public transit, such as the Philly PHLASH, PATCO and NJ Transit. Motorists are encouraged not to drive in Center City during rush hour. In addition, the Traffic Operations Center, which can adjust traffic signal times, will be staffed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during peak commute hours.
In a statement, Parker said she has faith that Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg will “find common ground” and approve transit funding in the state budget, which is now seven weeks past the deadline.
“We continue to be optimistic that there will be a resolution, and we stand behind Governor Josh Shapiro and his plan for a dedicated, recurring source of revenue for SEPTA,” Parker said.
The cuts are scheduled to begin Aug. 24 — the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia. Of the school district’s 198,000 students, roughly 52,000 depend on SEPTA to get to and from school.
“We have no intention of giving up,” Parker said. “We’re working with the School District of Philadelphia, and it’s not just about the children. It’s the parents who need to get to work, the seniors, industries and other stakeholders. For Philadelphia, Montco, Delco, Bucks and Chester, this is about our economic survival, our quality of living, how we serve as the foundation of the economy for the entire Commonwealth.”
The first phase of cuts will eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 bus routes. There will also be a reduction in service to the 88 bus and Metro and Regional Rail lines. In addition, all special service, including the Sports Express, will be discontinued.
The bus routes that will be eliminated are: 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204 (Sept. 27, 2025), 206, 311, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484, BLVD DIR and MANN LOOP.
Starting Sept. 1, SEPTA will increase the base fare 21.5% to $2.90, up from $2.50, unless a permanent funding solution is found.
By Jan. 1, 2026, more service cuts would be on the way, including a 9 p.m. curfew on all train service and the elimination of five Regional Rail routes and the Broad-Ridge Spur.
Representatives across state lines and in the surrounding counties have been pleading with Pennsylvania lawmakers to approve transit funding, saying services are both “a lifeline for thousands” and “the economic powerhouse for the entire commonwealth.”
According to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, proposed service cuts to SEPTA could result in approximately 275,000 additional vehicles on local roadways, a number just shy of Pittsburgh’s population.
Protests in Northeast Philadelphia regarding SEPTA cuts took place Monday and Tuesday, focusing on state Sen. Joe Picozzi’s handling of budget negotiations as he serves as the lone Republican from Philadelphia.
