Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she’s “optimistic that there will be a resolution” on transit funding statewide as SEPTA prepares to cut 20% of its service starting Sunday.

The city is urging people to plan their commutes in advance and use other forms of public transit, such as the Philly PHLASH, PATCO and NJ Transit. Motorists are encouraged not to drive in Center City during rush hour. In addition, the Traffic Operations Center, which can adjust traffic signal times, will be staffed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during peak commute hours.

In a statement, Parker said she has faith that Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg will “find common ground” and approve transit funding in the state budget, which is now seven weeks past the deadline.

“We continue to be optimistic that there will be a resolution, and we stand behind Governor Josh Shapiro and his plan for a dedicated, recurring source of revenue for SEPTA,” Parker said.

The cuts are scheduled to begin Aug. 24 — the day before the first day of school in Philadelphia. Of the school district’s 198,000 students, roughly 52,000 depend on SEPTA to get to and from school.

“We have no intention of giving up,” Parker said. “We’re working with the School District of Philadelphia, and it’s not just about the children. It’s the parents who need to get to work, the seniors, industries and other stakeholders. For Philadelphia, Montco, Delco, Bucks and Chester, this is about our economic survival, our quality of living, how we serve as the foundation of the economy for the entire Commonwealth.”