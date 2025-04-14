From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philly PHLASH bus is adding two new stops this summer, giving tourists and locals a convenient way to check out historic sites and quickly navigate around parts of the city.

The first stop is now located on Independence Mall on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets next to the Independence Visitor Center and the National Constitution Center. The PHLASH also added a stop near the Calder Gardens, a new sculpture garden set to open in September, on the Ben Franklin Parkway between 21st and 22nd streets.

Maita Soukup, vice president of experience and engagement at the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, said adding the stop on the Parkway was a “no-brainer.”

“The PHLASH is all about serving visitors,” Soukup said. “There wasn’t a stop from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Franklin Institute. This also gives riders who want to go to the Mütter Museum or check out Rittenhouse Square or jump down to the Graduate Hospital area some more flexibility.”

For the last 30 years, the PHLASH has brought visitors through the heart of the city. Soukup said routes are slightly tweaked each year to reflect the “changes to the city’s streetscape” and construction happening in the city, such as the ongoing I-95 cap project near Penn’s Landing.