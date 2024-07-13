Philly drivers beware: Columbus Boulevard closures start soon
Columbus Boulevard alongside the I-95 cap project will be reduced from to one lane in spots which is expected to cause major traffic trouble.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The project to cap Interstate 95 near Penns Landing and create nearly 12 acres of parkland will cause what could be a traffic nightmare starting next week.
In order to move a sewer line along the center lane of Columbus Boulevard, traffic will have to be reduced from three lanes to two between Race Street and Market Street, and from three lanes to one between Market Street and Walnut Street for about a year.
PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph admits it’s not going to be a pleasant experience for drivers along that route.
“Traffic congestion will probably be pretty high,” he said. “We are certainly advising motorists to take alternate routes and bear with us while we dig underground, do some trenching and perform utility construction and sewer relocation.”
Rudolph said there is no really easy way to deal with the sewer relocation.
“Unfortunately, the existing sewer line is in the middle lane on southbound Columbus Boulevard, and a lot of heavy equipment is negotiating that area with multiple contractors that need access,” he said. “So traffic will really be only getting by on the left lane southbound.”
While the reconstruction has the area opened up, Comcast will also run some of its lines underground as part of the plan.
The work is all part of the more than $350 million effort to cap I-95 to join Penns Landing with Old City. The closure going into effect is one of many closures and lane cutdowns as part of the project that will cover over the interstate at the end of Market Street to connect the area with the river.
There will also be work done along the Front Street portion of the roadway in order to build the foundation for the cap on the Market Street side of the project and a temporary pedestrian bridge that will be needed during construction.
Officials expect the cap project to be completed sometime in 2028. Then the Delaware River Water Corporation will begin work creating the park on the topside.
PennDOT’s 95Revive.com website offers more details on the roadwork and how it could impact travel.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.