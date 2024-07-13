From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The project to cap Interstate 95 near Penns Landing and create nearly 12 acres of parkland will cause what could be a traffic nightmare starting next week.

In order to move a sewer line along the center lane of Columbus Boulevard, traffic will have to be reduced from three lanes to two between Race Street and Market Street, and from three lanes to one between Market Street and Walnut Street for about a year.

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph admits it’s not going to be a pleasant experience for drivers along that route.

“Traffic congestion will probably be pretty high,” he said. “We are certainly advising motorists to take alternate routes and bear with us while we dig underground, do some trenching and perform utility construction and sewer relocation.”

Rudolph said there is no really easy way to deal with the sewer relocation.

“Unfortunately, the existing sewer line is in the middle lane on southbound Columbus Boulevard, and a lot of heavy equipment is negotiating that area with multiple contractors that need access,” he said. “So traffic will really be only getting by on the left lane southbound.”