Philly officers were escorting truck on ‘approved route’ before Conrail bridge crash

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A truck that hit a Conrail bridge over Interstate 95 northbound earlier this week in Port Richmond was being escorted on an approved route, according to Philadelphia police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police department said its officers were escorting the oversized truck on a “properly permitted and approved route.”

While that section of the highway remains closed for repairs, drivers are trying to remain patient.

“It’s been very, very hard getting in and out, especially Exit 23 has been really jammed today,” said Emmanuel Martin from Drexel Hill. “So, it’s been seriously backed up today.”

“When it first happened, traffic was horrible, but it’s loosened up,” said Tyreney Allen from Olney.

It’s still unclear why the height of the truck was incorrect or how far it traveled before hitting the bridge.

As the investigation continues, PennDOT is optimistic crews will complete the repairs efficiently and safely by the weekend.

“If the road needs to be fixed, it needs to be fixed. We’ll always figure out another route,” said Martin.

Police say no one was hurt in this crash and the cause remains under investigation.