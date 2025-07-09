Penn’s Landing park over I-95 in Philly is taking shape. Here’s what to know

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A busy section of I-95 in Philadelphia is set to reopen by the end of next week after more than a month of overnight closures, according to PennDOT.

Since early June, the southbound stretch has been closed to motorists Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to facilitate work on a massive new highway cap.

When completed, the cap will be home to nearly 12 acres of parkland and seamlessly connect Old City to the Delaware River waterfront at Penn’s Landing.

Crews are currently building out the first third of the cap, which covers I-95 South between Chestnut and Walnut streets. That section of the highway will reopen after some finishing touches are completed.

“They’re basically fastening everything together and bolting everything down, rechecking bolts, inspecting bolts and making sure everything’s good when we reopen I-95 South,” said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

Work will then start on the second section of the cap, which will sit above I-95 North. For now, those lanes will remain open to drivers as PennDOT installs the foundation for the next segment.

The third and final section will conceal part of Columbus Boulevard.