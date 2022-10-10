The Old City Festival returned to the historic neighborhood Sunday after being dormant for three years because of COVID-19.

The pandemic put a halt to large events over the past couple of years and resulted in many businesses shutting down.

In Old City on Sunday, thousands were in attendance to experience the sights and new businesses filling vacant storefronts.

Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz said that in December 2020, a fifth of the businesses were vacant, but since January, more than 50 new businesses have opened.