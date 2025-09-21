From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The scene at the eighth annual International Festival in Upper Darby on Saturday painted a vivid picture of the township’s moniker, “The World in One Place.” Vendors offered everything from elote and aguas frescas to mango paste and henna, while children paraded in front of the Upper Darby Municipal Building waving flags from dozens of countries.

“This allows us to bring all of those cultures and all of that beautiful diversity that we have in our township together and to showcase that we have all of this entertainment from the different cultures,” said Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown.