Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

The scene at the eighth annual International Festival in Upper Darby on Saturday painted a vivid picture of the township’s moniker, “The World in One Place.” Vendors offered everything from elote and aguas frescas to mango paste and henna, while children paraded in front of the Upper Darby Municipal Building waving flags from dozens of countries.

“This allows us to bring all of those cultures and all of that beautiful diversity that we have in our township together and to showcase that we have all of this entertainment from the different cultures,” said Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown.

Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

Upper Darby, the sixth-largest municipality in Pennsylvania, is home to around 87,000 people who speak more than 100 different languages. Saturday’s festival featured musical and martial arts performances, a kids zone and around 50 vendors.

The township’s diversity is its strength, said Rita LaRue, Upper Darby’s director of community and economic development.

“A lot of small business owners, they’ve brought their food to Upper Darby Township, and right here in downtown Upper Darby, you can taste amazing food from all over the world,” she said.

Mexican food is sold at the Upper Darby International Festival
El General Zapata, a local Mexican restaurant, sold elote, aguas frescas, and other food at the festival. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

But amid the festivities, the mood was subdued for some residents.

Anel Pérez, owner of El General Zapata, a Mexican restaurant in Upper Darby, said the turnout Saturday was much lower compared to previous years.

She said she thinks it’s due to fear of ramped-up immigration enforcement in the region. Pérez said some of her clients have told her they’re hesitant to leave the house, and sometimes order food for delivery instead of coming to the restaurant.

“Ha sido difícil porque hay mucha gente que está con miedo”, dijo. “No quiere salir, no quiere arriesgarse, pero yo pienso que tenemos que hacerlo por necesidad porque tenemos que trabajar, tenemos que pagar renta, tenemos que mantener a nuestros hijos, nuestros negocios, los que tienen negocios, y si no trabajamos no comemos”. 

“It’s been hard because a lot of people are afraid,” she said. “They don’t want to go out, they don’t want to risk it, but I think that we have to do it out of necessity, because we need to work, we need to pay rent, we need to support our children, our businesses, those of us that have businesses, and if we don’t work we don’t eat.”

Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

Pérez said she is encouraged to see community members, including those who aren’t immigrants, attend events like Saturday’s festival.

“Siento que hay mucha gente que se une a nosotros, como inmigrantes”, dijo. “Nos apoya y sabe que nosotros somos gente trabajadora”. 

“I feel like there are a lot of people who unite with us as immigrants,” she said. “They support us and they know that we’re hardworking people.”

Brown said the township has been “adversely affected” by the threat of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, making Saturday’s celebration all the more valuable.

“To have something like this is important where people are not scared, they are proud of their culture, and they get to showcase it and not have to worry about, you know, being deported and things like that,” he said. “This is a way for everybody to come out and enjoy each other’s cultures and focus on what’s important, and that’s connecting us all together. We have more things in common than we do different, and we try to showcase that and feature that with an event like this.”

Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

LaRue said the mission of the festival is to bring people together.

“No matter what’s going on in the greater world, and it’s a big world, and there’s always something going on, we want to celebrate our people, our residents, any visitors that want to come and join us in celebrating our really diverse, wonderful residents of Upper Darby Township,” she said.

  Around 50 vendors offered a range of cuisines and goods at Upper Darby's International Festival on September 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
    Around 50 vendors offered a range of cuisines and goods at Upper Darby's International Festival on September 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • The window of a Mexican restaurant displays the dishes sold
    El General Zapata, a local Mexican restaurant, sold elote, aguas frescas, and other food at the festival. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • A person performs martial arts
    Students from Cheng's Martial Arts performed for the crowd at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • A man performs martial arts
    Students from Cheng's Martial Arts performed for the crowd at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival
    Children and community members paraded with flags from different countries in front of the municipal building at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown and Delaware County Chair Dr. Monica Taylor lead a parade of flags at Upper Darby's International Festival
    Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown, center right, and Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, right, led the parade of flags at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown and Delaware County Chair Dr. Monica Taylor lead a parade of flags at Upper Darby's International Festival
    Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown, left, and Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor, right, led the parade of flags at Upper Darby's International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • A blackboard sign lists various food items at the Upper Darby International Festival
    Around 50 vendors offered a range of cuisines at Upper Darby's International Festival on September 20, 2025. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
  • A structure says
    Upper Darby Township is know as "The World in One Place." Roughly 87,000 residents speak more than 100 languages. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

