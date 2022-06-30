The Center City District attributes the rebound to heavy foot traffic. There are 202,000 downtown residents, and more than 100,000 college students reside in the area. In addition, more than half of Center City employees have returned to the office, and the tourism industry has been restored.

“The retail and restaurant recovery is strong throughout Greater Center City, with many of the neighborhoods adjacent to the core that had relied on strong, three-day per week demand, now benefiting from seven-day per week demand from those staying at home,” CCD President Paul Levy said in a statement. “As more workers and visitors return to the downtown core, the more restaurant and retail jobs will be restored.”

As of mid-June, the volume of pedestrians in Center City reached 84% of pre-pandemic levels, and shopper and visitor foot traffic are at 96%. Meanwhile, residential foot traffic exceeds 2019 levels.

“The diverse mix of downtown land-use has sustained the steady presence of pedestrians on sidewalks, day and night: residents, workers, students, visitors, shoppers, and hotel guests,” Levy said.

The report also finds that the demand for outdoor dining holds strong. There are 68% more outdoor seats in Center City than before the pandemic.