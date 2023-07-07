Philly-area job recovery outpaces New York City, D.C., and Baltimore

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area added 90,600 non-farm jobs over the past 12 months through May for a total of 3 million jobs, according to recently released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Of the jobs added over the past year, major drivers were in health care and hospitality. Health services and private education added 31,600 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 24,200 jobs.

Health services and private education, which are lumped together, account for 705,100 jobs across the region, data shows.

Leisure and hospitality, which has been slower to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago, has added back all jobs lost across the Philadelphia metro area.

That sector employed 286,000 workers as of last month, up from 261,800 last year and surpassing its peak of 284,400 workers in May 2019.