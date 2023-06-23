The city of Philadelphia has recovered all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago but there are some negative trends on the horizon as some businesses continue to struggle with higher debt and even bankruptcy, according to data compiled by the Pew Research Center.

In March 2023, there were 763,300 non-farm jobs across the city, which is 3.8% higher than in March 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some industries have recovered stronger than others. The finance and insurance sector has 13% more jobs but the accommodation and food services sector is still 3.3% lower compared to March 2019, data shows.

“It’s important to remember that sector [accommodation and food services] actually was one of the most vibrant, fastest growing sectors the city had before the pandemic,” said Thomas Ginsberg, a senior officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Philadelphia research and policy initiative. “It was a real strong point and it took a huge hit, just like everywhere in the country.”