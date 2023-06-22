Restore’s Elkins Park location opened about five years ago, but since there is a high turnover of retail workers, Robert Franco, with only two years of service, is one of the most senior employees.

Franco began working part-time at $15 an hour, and is now earning $18.50 an hour as a full-time employee. He’s offered health insurance, but it’s a limited plan with few doctors in the region. It’s from the for-profit giant United Healthcare.

Cannabis industry insiders say it’s the only health insurance company willing to underwrite group policies for a business that’s still illegal on the federal level. That same reality means 401K retirement plans are off the table for cannabis business employees too.

UFCW Local 1776 union president Wendell Young said that total compensation for unionized cannabis workers is typically about 30 percent higher than non-unionized workers when healthcare benefits and retirement plans are factored in.

Dispensary workers at Restore are expected to cross train as janitors, security officers, inventory specialists, and retail sales cashiers for a starting wage of $17 an hour, but are often denied overtime and holiday pay, employees say. There are no sales bonuses either.

Lindsay Alston is 31 years old and has a college degree, and says she can’t afford to give the company more of her time.

“They keep you at a wage where they can say that it’s the highest of the industry,” she said. “But like I had told management — industry standard doesn’t mean that it’s a livable wage.”

In May 2018, Restore along Frankford Avenue in Fishtown was the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Philadelphia. In March 2022, Restore ran into issues when it sought to open a sixth location, this time in Delaware County, when the Yeadon zoning board reversed its decision to allow the dispensary.

While cannabis companies acknowledge that dealing with unions is part of the equation, it can be difficult to turn a big profit with the tax structure that doesn’t allow businesses to use common tax deductions such as overhead expenses like advertising, salaries and travel expenses.

“It is expensive to operate a cannabis business, particularly because of the lack of access to traditional banking,” said Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition. “The effective tax rate of a cannabis business hovers somewhere around 70 percent, whereas a normal legal business operates with a tax burden of somewhere around 30 percent.”

Philadelphia attorney Justin Moriconi of Moriconi Flowers Ltd. has worked with many cannabis businesses in the licensing process. Moriconi said some clients are eager to offer employee compensation packages to attract talent, but it’s not always feasible at first.

“I’ve had clients who wanted to do profit-sharing plans, incentive bonus plans and that’s all good,” Moriconi said. “But you have to have the money there to do it. I think that will change, but we’re not really there yet.”

There were more than 425,300 patients across Pennsylvania who purchased $7.3 billion in medical cannabis products across 173 dispensaries as of March 2023, according to a presentation to the state Medical Marijuana Advisory Board in April.

According to state data, monthly dispensary sales of medical marijuana regularly hit about $140 million each month statewide, and have grown steadily since 2020. Not all dispensaries share individual revenue data or final profits after expenses.

“Cannabis companies always struggle to be profitable,” Moriconi said. “The reason for that isn’t necessarily the pricing, although certainly that can affect it. But it’s taxes.”

Since the medical marijuana business was legalized in 2016, the market has significantly consolidated as smaller operations sold licenses to larger corporations, he said.