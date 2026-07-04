PECO workers strike on July Fourth for the first time in the utility’s history
The strike centers mainly on wages and benefits. PECO says it has “comprehensive plans” to maintain service during the strike.
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PECO’s unionized workforce went on strike at midnight Saturday morning after more than five months of tense negotiations failed to produce an agreement with the utility’s management. This marks the first strike in the company’s 145-year history.
“PECO’s lack of seriousness over six months of bargaining has forced us to this point. We are officially on strike. We strike strong, and we strike to win,” the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 614 said in a statement sent out just after midnight Saturday morning.
Just a few hours earlier, PECO issued a statement on social media saying the company remains “fully committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement with IBEW Local 614 through good-faith negotiations.”
Company officials said that the utility has offered the union a 20% raise over the next five years, along with other concessions, and that the union has declined to participate in federal mediation.
The union represents about 1,600 employees, including linemen, gas odor responders and technicians, call center employees and other back-office employees. They have been working without a contract since April 1.
PECO provides electricity to 1.7 million ratepayers in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. It also serves about 550,000 suburban customers with natural gas.
Union president Larry Anastasi acknowledged the holiday timing means thousands may find themselves without power.
“With the weather and the conditions that we’re in and the amount of suffering that’s about to take place, I think everyone should take a long, good look at how PECO got here,” he said.
The company said it has “comprehensive plans in place to maintain service continuity under any circumstance and will continue to prioritize safety for our employees, customers, and the public.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Disclosure: PECO is among WHYY’s financial supporters. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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