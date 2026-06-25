PECO workers will strike on Fourth of July if no contract agreement is reached. Here’s what to know
“This strike is about fairness and pushing back against corporate greed,” said IBEW Local 614 Business Agent Larry Anastasi.
PECO workers will walk off the job on the Fourth of July if no contract agreement is reached, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 614 announced on Thursday. The move comes after five months of negotiations failed to produce an agreement.
The union represents about 1600 employees, including linemen, gas odor responders and technicians, call center employees and other back-office employees. The workers have been working without a contract since April 1.
“This strike is about fairness and pushing back against corporate greed,” said IBEW Local 614 Business Agent Larry Anastasi in a statement. “While executives collect millions of dollars, many of our members are paid up to 30% less than workers doing the same job at other utilities. We’ve exhausted every avenue to reach a deal. If PECO won’t invest in the workers who keep the lights on, we’ve got no choice but to stand together and demand the respect we’ve earned.”
The strike would be the first in the company’s almost 125-year history. The next scheduled contract talks between the union and PECO is July 2.
Why are PECO workers planning to strike?
About 600 workers, who have been hired since 2021, do not enjoy the same regular defined benefits as more tenured employees, and instead are provided a 401(k) plan that the union calls “poorly funded.”
In addition to getting those employees added to the pension rolls, the union wants the retirement benefits to be based on gross payroll instead of the current base salary structure, which does not take overtime into account.
Another sticking point is that those hired after 2014 are not eligible to participate in the retiree medical savings account plans.
Anastasi said the industry standard is to provide all workers with these retirement benefits.
The union had originally sought a 10% wage hike across the board, but said it has lowered that ask to 5.5 % for this year, followed by two years at 8% and two at 7.5%. Anastasi said they are frustrated that the company has not offered any counters, but instead, remains committed to its original offer that is far lower than the union’s current proposal. He said the offer for call center workers, 98% of whom he said are female, is lower than the rest of the majority-male workforce.
“We aren’t taking less for our women members,” he told WHYY News.
How would customers be impacted?
PECO provides electricity to 1.7 million ratepayers in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. It also serves about 550,000 suburban customers with natural gas.
The workers said the strike would leave customers served by improperly trained contractors.
But PECO said in a statement that it has a plan in place to safely provide electricity and gas.
“Preparing for unforeseen scenarios and ensuring continuity of critical services is common practice for our company, whether that is a major storm affecting our service area or any other scenario that has potential impact on our ability to conduct business safely,” PECO spokesperson Candice Womer said in an email to WHYY News.
“Our business is prepared for any potential situation, and we have the necessary people in place to maintain safe and reliable electric and natural gas service for our customers and to address any customer service needs,” Womer said.
How has PECO responded?
In a statement, PECO said it has “presented a strong, market-competitive compensation and benefits package that supports our employees while maintaining affordability for customers.”
Both sides have filed unfair labor practice complaints. PECO said while a federal mediator has been assigned to the case to aid in negotiations, “the union has not agreed to participate.”
“We have requested earlier negotiation sessions and remain ready to meet at any time, including nights and weekends, but have not received a response. We remain focused on continuing productive discussions and we remain ready and available to meet,” PECO said.
“We are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees while supporting the long-term needs of our customers and the communities we serve.”
PECO union calls out executive bonuses
PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electricity and natural gas provider and its roots trace back to the 1880s. In 1902, it was incorporated as the Philadelphia Electric Company. Exelon, a publicly traded company that owns six utilities, including Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power and Light, acquired PECO in 2000. The parent company’s president and CEO Calvin Butler earned $15.6 million in 2025.
The union points to Butler’s salary and the bonuses earned by managers, which range between 7% to 30%, as a reason the company can afford to provide higher wage increases.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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