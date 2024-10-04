From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Unionized concession workers at Citizens Bank Park will be back on the job this weekend after ending a four-day strike just in time for the start of the Phillies’ playoff run. Workers still don’t have a contract with concession operator Aramark, and they’re calling for fans to boycott the merchandise shops at the ballpark.

Members of Unite Here Local 274 say that since Aramark runs the retail outlets in the stadium in addition to the concessions, they hope that fans will show solidarity with their efforts to get a new contract and buy their Phillies merchandise online.

Samantha Spector is a bartender who works at all three locations at the sports complex. She said workers are returning to the job as a sign of good faith, but hopes fans still help them send a message.

Fans are “going to come in and buy food,” Spector said. “But merchandise, it’s a little bit different. You can get merchandise somewhere else.”