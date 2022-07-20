Workers at Golden Nugget and Resorts vote to authorize a strike

Ana De La Cruz, a cocktail server at Resorts, said she has received one 50 cent raise during the 11 years she worked for the company. The raise, which happened earlier this year, has since been eaten up by inflation.

“It has been rough, everything is higher,” she said. “We’re not making enough.”

There was a steady flow of people who came to the union hall on Atlantic Avenue to cast their vote, by midday. Foot traffic picked up in the afternoon, as many workers were just coming off of their shifts.

Members are ready to go on strike, if needed, in order to get a deal similar to one ratified last week by members who worked at five of the biggest casinos in Atlantic City.

“We work hard in the casino,” said Vaishali Patel, an environmental services worker at Resorts. “I’ve worked [for] this company 10 years. [It’s] not only company, that’s our second home. So we have an expectation … we want [what’s] fair.”

Patel said she only makes $13 an hour after 10 years with the company, adding that the company can afford to pay her and her co-workers more.

“They spent more than $13 million in the swimming pool,” Patel pointed out. “We request [that the] company make a fair [deal] with us.”

Patel and others are willing to go on strike if a “fair” deal is not reached.