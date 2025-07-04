From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

During Benjamin Franklin’s brief stay in London as a young man, he watched his fellow laborers at a printing shop drink beer with every meal, making them slow to their work and draining their pay.

“I thought it a detestable custom,” Franklin tut-tutted in his autobiography. “I drank only water.”

But earlier, as a teenager in Boston under the feminine pseudonym Silence Dogood, Franklin observed that “moderate” drinking improves the “diffusion of knowledge.”

“‘Tis true, drinking does not improve our faculties, but it enables us to use them,” Franklin wrote in a letter published in his brother’s newspaper, The New-England Courant.

“Much study and experience, and a little liquor, are of absolute necessity for some tempers in order to make them accomplished orators,” he wrote.

The ability of beer and wine to bring people together and hear each other talk became a crucial element for mobilizing the public into the American Revolution.

In 1776, there were more than 120 taverns, inns and “ordinaries” in Philadelphia, not counting illegal serving houses. With an estimated population between 30,000 and 40,000 people, that amounts to an enormous number of bars per capita.

“They are incredibly important,” said Tyler Putman, the manager of gallery interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution.

“This is the restaurant, the bar, the meeting house,” he said. “If you want to read the latest newspapers, if you want to hear the local gossip and drama, if you want to socialize with people like you or run into total strangers, the place you did that in Philadelphia was in taverns like this.”