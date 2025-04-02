From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week with a directive for the Department of the Interior to allocate “sufficient funding” for “restoring” Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary next year.

That wasn’t something Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corp., expected.

“We were pleasantly surprised to see that there was a mention of Independence Park because we haven’t heard of any prioritization of it,” Lovell said.

The executive order lacks specific details regarding the amount of funding or the exact nature of the improvements but Lovell, who was recently tapped to run Philadelphia250, said she hopes it is also a sign that the federal government will get serious about properly funding the park.

“This can’t just be funding that we find in couch cushions,” she told WHYY News. “This has to be a prioritization that’s made by our elected officials to really understand that the investment needs to happen now in order to prepare this park for 2026, to prepare it for visitors.”

The White House directive was couched within a broader executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” in which the president accused former President Joe Biden’s administration of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, also known as DEI, focused on “dismantling ‘Western foundations’” and “‘interrogating institutional racism’” and instructing “National Historical Park rangers that their racial identity should dictate how they convey history to visiting Americans because America is purportedly racist.”

Independence National Historical Park encompasses several significant landmarks, including the Liberty Bell, Congress Hall and Independence Hall — the site where the Declaration of Independence was adopted. It is the only space in Philadelphia managed by the U.S. National Park Service, though it is officially owned by the city.

The site stood at the heart of the nation’s Bicentennial celebrations, when the city hosted a series of events that attracted an estimated 2 million visitors. The week leading up to July 4, dubbed Freedom Week, featured daily celebrations, street parties, parades, picnics and concerts. ​President Gerald Ford delivered a speech and actor Charlton Heston served as emcee. On July 6, Queen Elizabeth II presented the Bicentennial Bell as a gift from the British people to the U.S.