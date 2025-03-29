From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Waving signs and cheering in response to beeps from people driving by, more than 400 people protested Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday at the Tesla dealership in Devon, Chester County.

The rally was one of hundreds worldwide, organized as part of a global day of action targeting Musk, Tesla’s CEO and majority shareholder, and the policies he’s enacted as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Tesla did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.

Janet Gilbert, an organizer of the Devon event, said it’s the sixth or seventh Saturday of the grassroots protest at the local Tesla dealership.

“I think that Elon Musk is a very negative influence for our country. I am horrified at the influence his money had on our elections,” she said. “He was basically bribing people in Pennsylvania to vote for Trump. He was running this lottery to bribe people to vote for Trump. And I think it really worked. I think it really got a lot of conservative young folk out to vote. And I don’t think that people with billions and billions of dollars should be able to have such an outsized influence on our democracy.”

Gilbert, 47, of Berwyn, said the first Saturday protest at the Devon Tesla dealership was a cold day in February. She didn’t see anyone else at first.

“I thought, ‘Am I going to be doing this on my own?’” she said. “And so I held up my sign, and like five other people popped out of the bushes because they were obviously a little nervous about being the first one out. And so we had 10 [people] that week.”