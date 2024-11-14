The $1 million voter sweepstakes linked to billionaire Elon Musk was allowed to continue through Election Day because Philadelphia’s top prosecutor failed to show that it was an illegal lottery, a judge said in a new opinion.

District Attorney Larry Krasner had filed suit last month to try to have the sweepstakes shut down under Pennsylvania law.

“Although (Krasner) alleges that America PAC and Elon Musk ‘scammed’ people,” Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta wrote in the opinion Tuesday, “DA Krasner failed to provide any evidence of misuse beyond mere speculation.”

The prize was open only to swing state voters who signed a petition endorsing the constitutional right to free speech and to bear arms. Lawyers for the PAC revealed in court on Nov. 4 that the recipients did not win a game of chance, but were instead chosen to be paid spokespeople for the group.