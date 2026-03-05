Philly-area House members vote on Trump’s Iran war powers along party lines

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A second push to restrict President Donald Trump’s war in Iran flopped Thursday in the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, joined other House Republicans in rejecting a war powers resolution — paving the way for the conflict in the Middle East to continue.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, Fitzpatrick categorized the resolution as “irresponsibly drafted and dangerously overbroad.”

“The resolution is written so broadly that it would require the immediate termination of ‘all hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government,’ language that could encompass not only direct military engagement, but also long-standing counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and cyber operations targeting the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

Democrats in the Greater Philadelphia region have mostly been outspoken against the military operation. U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia, and Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, voted in favor of limiting Trump’s war in Iran.