A spokesperson for Sen. Dave McCormick did not immediately respond to multiple email requests for comment. Like Fetterman, he has praised the operation. On Sunday, McCormick went on Fox News to say Trump “acted completely within his constitutional authority” when he struck Iran.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia, and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, are all in favor of the bipartisan war powers resolution coming to the House floor this week, according to their respective offices.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, said the congressman was “still reviewing the text of the resolution and any possible amendments.”

“He will also be receiving a classified briefing regarding the Administration’s plans and intentions in Iran,” the spokesperson said via email. “Both of these must happen before any decisions are made.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, declined to share how the congresswoman would be voting and instead re-shared a statement from Saturday.

“Make no mistake, Iran is a very bad actor on the world stage, and has been for a long time, but the American people have not been given any evidence of an appreciable change, and Congress did not authorize any action,” Houlahan said. “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs has expressed concern about the readiness implications of this action as well. President Trump, who promised no wars, is now again putting the lives of our men and women in uniform in grave danger all while trampling all over the Constitution.”