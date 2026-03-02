As Congress weighs Trump’s Iran war powers, here’s where Philly-area lawmakers stand
A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, said the congressman was “still reviewing the text” of the war powers resolution.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are ramping up efforts to vote on war powers resolutions this week, constraining President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran.
The joint U.S.-Israeli attacks over the weekend killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with scores of top government officials and civilians, including dozens of school girls. Retaliatory strikes from Iran have already claimed the lives of four U.S. troops as of Monday morning.
Democrats in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — with the exception of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. — were unanimous in their rebuke of Operation Epic Fury, drawing parallels to the Iraq War. Republicans in the region largely defended Trump’s war as a necessary step to overthrow an authoritarian regime.
Efforts to reestablish Congress’ sole authority to declare war were ongoing prior to this weekend’s escalation and attacks. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has led the effort in the Senate. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Ca., led a similar bipartisan charge in the House.
But now, Congress is finally set to debate the war powers resolutions with the Middle East on the brink of all-out war. Elected federal officials in the Greater Philadelphia region could be pivotal votes.
Pa. Sens. John Fetterman splits with party, backs Trump’s operation in Iran
On Saturday, Fetterman took to X, saying he is a “hard no” on the war powers resolution. His office did not respond Monday to multiple email requests for comment.
Every member in the U.S. Senate agrees we cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 2, 2026
I’m baffled why so many are unwilling to support the only action to achieve that.
Empty sloganeering vs. commitment to global security — which is it?
A spokesperson for Sen. Dave McCormick did not immediately respond to multiple email requests for comment. Like Fetterman, he has praised the operation. On Sunday, McCormick went on Fox News to say Trump “acted completely within his constitutional authority” when he struck Iran.
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia, and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, are all in favor of the bipartisan war powers resolution coming to the House floor this week, according to their respective offices.
A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, said the congressman was “still reviewing the text of the resolution and any possible amendments.”
“He will also be receiving a classified briefing regarding the Administration’s plans and intentions in Iran,” the spokesperson said via email. “Both of these must happen before any decisions are made.”
A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, declined to share how the congresswoman would be voting and instead re-shared a statement from Saturday.
“Make no mistake, Iran is a very bad actor on the world stage, and has been for a long time, but the American people have not been given any evidence of an appreciable change, and Congress did not authorize any action,” Houlahan said. “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs has expressed concern about the readiness implications of this action as well. President Trump, who promised no wars, is now again putting the lives of our men and women in uniform in grave danger all while trampling all over the Constitution.”
In New Jersey, Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim plan to vote ‘yes’
In a statement to WHYY News, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker expressed he would vote in favor of the war powers resolution.
“I will support the war powers resolution, because it is one of the tools Congress has to express the will of the American people when it comes to matters of war and peace: Americans do not support reckless, far reaching military adventurism at the whims of one man, and neither do I,” Booker said.
U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., also supports the bipartisan war powers resolution in the House, per a spokesperson.
The American people deserved to get a clear explanation of why servicemembers lives are at risk and why their gas prices are about to skyrocket. Instead, they got this. https://t.co/fxr7uaRKdx— Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) March 2, 2026
Delaware Sens. Blunt Rochester and Coons to vote ‘yes’
Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., expressed her support of the war powers resolution in an X post.
“The decision to go to war is a monumental and grave one – one that should be made with the consent of Congress and a clear plan,” Blunt Rochester said. “It shouldn’t be taken lightly, but, unfortunately, we’ve seen Trump do just that.”
The decision to go to war is a monumental and grave one – one that should be made with the consent of Congress and a clear plan.— Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (@SenLBR) March 2, 2026
It shouldn’t be taken lightly, but, unfortunately, we've seen Trump do just that.
That's why I'll vote YES on @SenTimKaine's war powers resolution.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also said Monday in a post on X that he will vote “yes” on Kaine’s war powers resolution when it reaches the Senate floor.
When it comes up for a vote this week, I’ll be a YES on @SenTimKaine’s War Powers Resolution to rein in Trump’s illegal war with Iran that has already killed at least four American servicemembers and injured dozens more.— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) March 2, 2026
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.