Dozens of people gathered in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Saturday afternoon to protest the U.S. and Israeli joint military attack on Iran.

“This is horrific,” said David E. Gibson, co-director of Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW!, an associate group of Peace Action that organized Saturday’s protest. “War is never good, and there are other ways that we can prevent … Iran and other countries from getting nuclear weapons.”

At the beginning of Saturday’s demonstration, two counterprotesters yelled expletives at the protesters and shouted “Death to the regime” and “Free Iran” before walking away.

“No one supports the Iranian regime, but we don’t think that bombing Iran is going to help,” Gibson said. “If anything, the people on the lower end of the hierarchy get hurt, and the people on the upper end generally get away with it, right?”

‘Mixed emotions’ for some Iranian Americans in Philadelphia

Firouzeh Jaraha, a member of Philly Iranians, a group advocating for an end to Iran’s theocratic regime and aligned with the Woman Life Freedom movement, said there are “a lot of mixed emotions” for Iranian Americans and their family members still living in Iran.

“People are happy and sad and worried, and they are trying to stay safe,” she said. “This morning was the last time that I talked to one of my sisters for just two minutes, and the internet got disconnected, and since then, we don’t know where they are, what they’re doing.”

Jaraha said she supports the military operation and wants to see an end to an “evil regime.”

“The Iranian people have said it many times that they want help. They want to be protected by foreign governments, and then they would be their army on the ground,” she said.

“We understand that no one welcomes war, and … we were hoping to prevent this from happening,” she added.”However, many Iranians have been waiting for a long time to crack down this regime, and it was impossible without a foreign intervention, and this is the only way that we could actually get to that point.”

Protesters decry Trump actions, fear outcome of attacks

Democratic elected officials from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have decried the attacks, with some saying President Donald Trump needed congressional approval to launch what the Department of Defense is calling “Operation Epic Fury.” Republican elected officials have largely supported the strikes, which Iranian state media said have killed more than 200 people so far.

Organizers at Saturday’s protest urged people to call their congressional representatives to express their support for war powers resolutions introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House. The legislation aims to curtail Trump’s power to command military operations without congressional approval.

“In particular, Sen. [John] Fetterman needs to hear from Pennsylvanians why it affects them directly,” Gibson said of the Democratic senator, who aligned himself with Pennsylvania Republicans, including Sen. Dave McCormick, in expressing support for the operation in a post on X on Saturday. “He will listen to Pennsylvania voters if they talk about why it affects them directly.”