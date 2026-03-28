Philadelphia takes 3rd ‘No Kings’ protest to the Parkway

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Philadelphia’s “No Kings” protest Saturday is one of at least 40 taking place across the region.

The demonstration will begin at City Hall at noon. Protesters are expected to march onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 12:30 p.m., with speeches scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street.

Organized by Indivisible, a self-described nationwide movement against authoritarianism, the “No Kings” protests push back against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Protesters and speakers at previous “No Kings” protests in the region have said they are concerned that the White House is “moving towards a dictatorship,” and that they are fighting against what they see as an unchecked expansion of presidential power.

The previous “No Kings” protests, held in June and October 2025, saw millions of participants across the country.