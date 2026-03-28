Philadelphia takes 3rd ‘No Kings’ protest to the Parkway
Protesters are expected to gather at Philadelphia City Hall at 12 p.m., followed by a march down Benjamin Franklin Parkway and speeches.
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Philadelphia’s “No Kings” protest Saturday is one of at least 40 taking place across the region.
The demonstration will begin at City Hall at noon. Protesters are expected to march onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 12:30 p.m., with speeches scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street.
Organized by Indivisible, a self-described nationwide movement against authoritarianism, the “No Kings” protests push back against President Donald Trump’s administration.
Protesters and speakers at previous “No Kings” protests in the region have said they are concerned that the White House is “moving towards a dictatorship,” and that they are fighting against what they see as an unchecked expansion of presidential power.
The previous “No Kings” protests, held in June and October 2025, saw millions of participants across the country.
Philadelphia was the flagship protest for the initial “No Kings” protest in June, which took place the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., that coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.
The demonstration comes as many Philadelphians continue to speak out against the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran and people throughout the region and country are feeling the effects of the ongoing partial government shutdown.
The Trump administration said Friday that workers for the Transportation Security Administration, who have been working without pay since Feb. 14, will start receiving paychecks on Monday even as the shutdown continues.
In response to the October “No Kings” protest, Trump said it was a “joke,” and that he is “not a king at all.”
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