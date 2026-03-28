Election 2026: Key dates and deadlines to watch for Pa., Philly, N.J. and Del.
Voters will head to the polls to weigh in on races for U.S. Senate, governor, state legislatures and beyond.
What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Election season is underway in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Here are the election dates and deadlines you need to know:
Pennsylvania
Delaware
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