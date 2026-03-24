Philadelphia ‘No Kings’ protest 2026: What to know ahead of March 28 rally
Millions gathered across the U.S. last year as part of the demonstrations against the Trump administration. More will take place this weekend.
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Nearly 40 “No Kings” protests are slated to take place across the Philadelphia region this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.
The rallies, which mobilized millions of protesters in 2025, are among thousands scheduled for Saturday throughout the U.S.
Here’s everything you need to know:
‘No Kings’ protest in Philly: Key details
A No Kings protest is slated to begin at Philadelphia City Hall at noon Saturday.
Protesters will march down the Ben Franklin Parkway at 12:30 p.m., with speeches expected to start around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of the Parkway and 22nd Street. Speakers have yet to be announced.
Road closures and restrictions are expected but have not yet been announced by city officials.
Where are ‘No Kings’ protests happening in the Philly region?
Dozens of No Kings protests are scheduled for March 28 across the Philadelphia region, including parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Those include the following:
Philadelphia and its suburbs
South Jersey
Delaware
What is ‘No Kings’?
The No Kings protests, organized by the activist coalition Indivisible, first emerged in 2025, shortly after Trump’s second term began.
Indivisible bills itself as a nationwide movement that aims to “stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and to build a real democracy that works for all of us.”
The June 2025 gathering was held on Trump’s birthday as the president held a military parade in Washington, D.C. The No Kings protest in Philly brought thousands to the Ben Franklin Parkway. Nationally, organizers estimated that more than 5 million people participated across more than 2,000 protests.
Another estimated 7 million people rallied across even more No Kings protests last October amid the government shutdown, immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.
Now, against the backdrop of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and an ongoing partial government shutdown, organizers are preparing for more than 3,000 No Kings protests across the country on March 28.
The marches and rallies are in opposition to what organizers say is an increasingly authoritarian president.
“With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force,” Ezra Levin, Indivisible’s co-executive director, said in a statement. “From every corner of this country, we are all saying: NO KINGS.”
Trump has previously dismissed the protests, telling Fox News, “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”
Other Republicans have labeled the protests as “anti-American.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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