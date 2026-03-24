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Nearly 40 “No Kings” protests are slated to take place across the Philadelphia region this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.

The rallies, which mobilized millions of protesters in 2025, are among thousands scheduled for Saturday throughout the U.S.

Here’s everything you need to know:

‘No Kings’ protest in Philly: Key details

A No Kings protest is slated to begin at Philadelphia City Hall at noon Saturday.

Protesters will march down the Ben Franklin Parkway at 12:30 p.m., with speeches expected to start around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of the Parkway and 22nd Street. Speakers have yet to be announced.

Road closures and restrictions are expected but have not yet been announced by city officials.

Where are ‘No Kings’ protests happening in the Philly region?

Dozens of No Kings protests are scheduled for March 28 across the Philadelphia region, including parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Those include the following: