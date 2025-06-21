From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A coalition of more than a dozen organizations rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday against U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war.

Protesters called for de-escalation and a ceasefire in the war that began June 13 when Israel bombed Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with its own missile strikes.

Parham Parsa, 27, grew up in Tehran and moved to Philadelphia when he was 17. He said Iran’s Islamic regime has oppressed the Iranian people for decades. But Israel’s attacks have spread beyond military leaders, and civilians in Tehran are now fleeing the violence. The city of 9 million, Parsa said, has emptied out.

“The first couple of days, people were like, ‘Oh, it’s just targeted attacks,’” he said. “But at this point after two weeks of bombardment, people are scared. People are leaving Tehran, and it’s just really messed up.”

Parsa said most of his family lives in Tehran, and has had to evacuate. The child of his aunt’s neighbor was killed in one of the bombings.

“We’re looking back at history, we know that freedom of our people are not going to ride the coattails of Israeli bombs,” he said.