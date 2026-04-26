Philly-area leaders stand united against political violence after Trump targeted in shooting at White House Correspondents’ dinner
Federal and state leaders expressed their gratitude for the Secret Service and first responders while condemning political violence.
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After reported gunshots abruptly ended Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, elected officials from around Philadelphia are calling for the country to take a united stand against political violence.
About 2,300 journalists, politicians and other public figures attended the annual event hosted in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the press and freedom of speech. Just as the program started, President Donald Trump was rushed out of the Washington Hilton after officials said a gunman attempted to force through a security checkpoint with a shotgun, handgun and knives.
A Secret Service agent who was wearing an armored vest was struck in the chest, Trump said at a press briefing following the incident.
The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California man, was tackled and taken into custody. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen is believed to have been targeting Trump administration officials.
He is charged with assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.
Region’s U.S. senators say ‘violence has no place’ in posts across social media
Political leaders from both sides of the partisan aisle were quick to express their thanks to the Secret Service for its quick response to the incident.
In a post on social media, John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, said he and his wife, Gisele, were “safe back home” following the shooting and called for Congress to approve the Trump administration’s plans for a ballroom on the White House’s East Wing.
“We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government,” Fetterman posted on X. “After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.”
We were there front and center.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026
That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.
After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y
Dave McCormick, R-Pennsylvania, said on X that he was “relieved and grateful that President Trump, the First Lady, Cabinet members” were all safe. He also thanked Secret Service and law enforcement officers for “their swift, decisive action to neutralize the threat.”
I'm relieved and grateful that President Trump, the First Lady, Cabinet members, and everyone at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight are all safe.— Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) April 26, 2026
I want to once again convey my deepest gratitude to our Secret Service and law enforcement officers for their swift,…
Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said the shooting was “a horrifying reminder that political violence has taken hold in this country.”
“The fact that it unfolded at an event celebrating a free press—a core pillar of democracy—should concern every American,” Coons posted Saturday.
What happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight is a horrifying reminder that political violence has taken hold in this country. The fact that it unfolded at an event celebrating a free press—a core pillar of democracy—should concern every American.— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) April 26, 2026
Andy Kim, D-New Jersey, was shocked by reports that quickly emerged from the scene Saturday, saying, “The level of threats and violence fueled by a broken politics is disturbing and unacceptable.”
“Even in the most divided of times, violence has no place,” Kim said on X. “It’s time we realize that we’re a part of something bigger than any one of us, and come together as Americans to denounce such horrific actions.”
I’m shocked by images and first hand accounts of a shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner. The level of threats and violence fueled by a broken politics is disturbing and unacceptable.— Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) April 26, 2026
Even in the most divided of times, violence has no place. It’s time we realize that…
Governors, U.S. Congress members express gratitude for Secret Service
U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, said on X that his fiancée, Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich, was on stage when the shots were fired.
“May we unite in prayer for our country, lower the temperature, reject hatred, and remember the responsibility we share to one another and to the nation we love,” Fitzpatrick said.
I am grateful that the President, First Lady, Vice President, Second Lady, and everyone in attendance here with us are safe—including my fiancée, who was on the stage with the President when the shots were fired.— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) April 26, 2026
Tonight could have ended very differently. The Secret Service and…
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted almost immediately to Saturday’s shooting.
“While we await more information from law enforcement, one thing is for certain: political violence is never okay — and it has no place in this country,” Shapiro posted on X.
I’m grateful for law enforcement and the Secret Service’s quick action to keep the President, Cabinet, lawmakers, the press, and everyone in attendance tonight at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner safe.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 26, 2026
While we await more information from law enforcement, one thing is for…
Shapiro has also been the target of political violence. In April of last year, he and his family had to be evacuated after part of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence was set on fire in an apparent assassination attempt.
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also said she was thankful everyone in attendance was safe.
“Plain and simple, political violence should not be the answer in a democracy,” Sherrill said on X.
I am thankful President Trump and everyone attending last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner is safe.— Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) April 26, 2026
I'm grateful for the work of the first responders, particularly the brave Secret Service agent who reportedly was shot and saved by their protective vest.
Plain and…
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Delaware, also expressed thanks to law enforcement “that kept people safe at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in DC.”
“While we’re still learning more about what happened, we must never accept a world where violence like this is common — or allow ourselves to become desensitized to it. Praying for everyone’s continued safety,” McBride said on X.
I’m grateful for the actions of law enforcement tonight that kept people safe at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in DC.— Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) April 26, 2026
While we’re still learning more about what happened, we must never accept a world where violence like this is common — or allow ourselves to become…
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