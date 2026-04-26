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After reported gunshots abruptly ended Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, elected officials from around Philadelphia are calling for the country to take a united stand against political violence.

About 2,300 journalists, politicians and other public figures attended the annual event hosted in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the press and freedom of speech. Just as the program started, President Donald Trump was rushed out of the Washington Hilton after officials said a gunman attempted to force through a security checkpoint with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

A Secret Service agent who was wearing an armored vest was struck in the chest, Trump said at a press briefing following the incident.

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California man, was tackled and taken into custody. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen is believed to have been targeting Trump administration officials.

He is charged with assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.