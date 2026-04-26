Philly-area leaders stand united against political violence after Trump targeted in shooting at White House Correspondents’ dinner

Federal and state leaders expressed their gratitude for the Secret Service and first responders while condemning political violence.

President Donald Trump arrives at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House

President Donald Trump arrives at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting incident outside the ballroom at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

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After reported gunshots abruptly ended Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, elected officials from around Philadelphia are calling for the country to take a united stand against political violence.

About 2,300 journalists, politicians and other public figures attended the annual event hosted in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the press and freedom of speech. Just as the program started, President Donald Trump was rushed out of the Washington Hilton after officials said a gunman attempted to force through a security checkpoint with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

A Secret Service agent who was wearing an armored vest was struck in the chest, Trump said at a press briefing following the incident.

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U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner
U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old California man, was tackled and taken into custody. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen is believed to have been targeting Trump administration officials.

He is charged with assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

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Political leaders from both sides of the partisan aisle were quick to express their thanks to the Secret Service for its quick response to the incident.

In a post on social media, John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, said he and his wife, Gisele, were “safe back home” following the shooting and called for Congress to approve the Trump administration’s plans for a ballroom on the White House’s East Wing.

“We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government,” Fetterman posted on X. “After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.”

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Dave McCormick, R-Pennsylvania, said on X that he was “relieved and grateful that President Trump, the First Lady, Cabinet members” were all safe. He also thanked Secret Service and law enforcement officers for “their swift, decisive action to neutralize the threat.”

Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said the shooting was “a horrifying reminder that political violence has taken hold in this country.”

“The fact that it unfolded at an event celebrating a free press—a core pillar of democracy—should concern every American,” Coons posted Saturday.

Andy Kim, D-New Jersey, was shocked by reports that quickly emerged from the scene Saturday, saying, “The level of threats and violence fueled by a broken politics is disturbing and unacceptable.”

“Even in the most divided of times, violence has no place,” Kim said on X. “It’s time we realize that we’re a part of something bigger than any one of us, and come together as Americans to denounce such horrific actions.”

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U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, said on X that his fiancée, Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich, was on stage when the shots were fired.

“May we unite in prayer for our country, lower the temperature, reject hatred, and remember the responsibility we share to one another and to the nation we love,” Fitzpatrick said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted almost immediately to Saturday’s shooting.

“While we await more information from law enforcement, one thing is for certain: political violence is never okay — and it has no place in this country,” Shapiro posted on X.

Shapiro has also been the target of political violence. In April of last year, he and his family had to be evacuated after part of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence was set on fire in an apparent assassination attempt.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also said she was thankful everyone in attendance was safe.

“Plain and simple, political violence should not be the answer in a democracy,” Sherrill said on X.

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Delaware, also expressed thanks to law enforcement “that kept people safe at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in DC.”

“While we’re still learning more about what happened, we must never accept a world where violence like this is common — or allow ourselves to become desensitized to it. Praying for everyone’s continued safety,” McBride said on X.

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Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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