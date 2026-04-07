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President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning threatened to strike Iran’s power plants and civilian infrastructure if there is no deal reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his 8 p.m. deadline.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

His ultimatum to strike Iranian infrastructure comes on the heels of heightening tensions in the region as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran enters its sixth week.

While the president has previously threatened Iran with escalation, Tuesday’s warning drew widespread condemnation from Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“Trump is threatening war crimes, forcing the entire globe to wait and wade in his madness,” Dean said in a post on X. “He is unhinged and unwell.”