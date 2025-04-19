From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Saturday, April 19 is the 250th anniversary of the “shot heard round the world,” or the opening gunfire that started the battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts in 1775 that marked the start of the American Revolution. The war captured the attention of the globe at the time.

Many may believe the phrase “shot heard round the world” was written about the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand that started World War 1, or for the Saturday morning cartoon “Schoolhouse Rock.”

But it was coined in 1837 by Ralph Waldo Emerson in his poem “Concord Hymn” for the memorialization of the “embattled farmers” at the Old North Bridge as “their flag to April’s breeze unfurled.”

“Flags in the late 18th century for military usage are tools as much as they are motivations,” said James Taub, of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.