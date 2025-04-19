The evolution of the American Revolution can be seen in these historic flags on display in Philadelphia

The Museum of the American Revolution shows how the shifting ideals of American liberty can be traced in the historic flags of militias.

An early version of the Flag of the United States of America features 13 stars in a five-pointed star variation. There was no official star pattern for the American national flag until 1912. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Saturday, April 19 is the 250th anniversary of the “shot heard round the world,” or the opening gunfire that started the battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts in 1775 that marked the start of the American Revolution. The war captured the attention of the globe at the time.

Many may believe the phrase “shot heard round the world” was written about the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand that started World War 1, or for the Saturday morning cartoon “Schoolhouse Rock.”

But it was coined in 1837 by Ralph Waldo Emerson in his poem “Concord Hymn” for the memorialization of the “embattled farmers” at the Old North Bridge as “their flag to April’s breeze unfurled.”

“Flags in the late 18th century for military usage are tools as much as they are motivations,” said James Taub, of the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

James Taub, associate curator at the Museum of the American Revolution, points at flag on display in the museum
James Taub, associate curator at the Museum of the American Revolution, gestures at he flag of the Light Horse of the City of Philadelphia waved at the battles of Trenton and Princeton. The. unit continues to exist as the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, which loaned the flag, dating to about 1775, to the Museum of the American Revolution for its exhibit, ''Banners of Liberty: An Exhibition of Original Revolutionary War Flags.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“These flags were made for military units during the Revolution,” he said. “In this age of horse and musket, marking where you are on the battlefield is a key part of fighting a battle. For a general to be able to know where his troops are and for the troops to be able to know where they’re supposed to be.”

Taub curated the largest-ever assembly of historic Revolutionary flags in “Banners of Liberty,” on view now at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Of the hundreds of flags made for fighting units during the war, about 30 are known to still exist, according to Taub. He assembled 17, borrowing from private and institutional collections.

To his knowledge, Taub said this number of Revolutionary flags has not been seen in one place since the end of the war in 1783.

“Not only is this once in a generation, it’s really once in a century, if not more, for this to happen,” he said.

Displays of Revolutionary War flags at the Museum of the American Revolution
The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting the largest gathering of Revolutionary War flags in one place since the war itself. Seventeen of the 30 flags known to still exist are included in the exhibit, ''Banners of Liberty: An Exhibition of Original Revolutionary War Flags.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The flags trace the evolution of revolutionary thought as the colonists began to take up arms against the British. The earliest flags of rebellion include British colors and symbols. In 1775, rebelling colonists were fighting for their rights as English subjects, not yet for independence, so they still aligned themselves with English rule.

Taub points to two flags of the New Hampshire regiments that show the confusion over symbolism persisted well after the Declaration of Independence was presented.

“These were ordered in the spring of 1777, so almost a full year after independence has already been declared,” he said, showing off two large flags with British colors clearly distinguishable in their corners.

The flag of the Light Horse of the City of Philadelphia displayed at the Museum of the American Revolution
The flag of the Light Horse of the City of Philadelphia was originally designed with the British union in its upper left corner. The flag was repainted with 13 stripes following the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, but some of the original is visible through the paint. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“They have unique insignia on the crest, here specific to the regiment, the second New Hampshire Regiment. But they keep British symbols in their cantons,” Taub said. “You have the British Grand Union, the cross of St. George for England and St. Andrew of Scotland remaining. So it’s yet to really be figured out.”

Not only did the patriots not have a standard flag to fight under, but they also did not have an army. The Revolution began with a ragtag network of loosely affiliated militias, some formed by individual colonies, others initiated by private citizens. The Continental Congress agreed to form a centralized army in June 1775, which depended on support from militias.

Pennsylvania did not officially form a fighting unit until 1777 because the colony was governed largely by Quakers who did not want to mandate military service. Instead, residents had formed the Pennsylvania Associators, represented in “Banners of Liberty” with a large buff-colored flag with the tell-tale British Union Jack in the upper corner.

A voluntary militia flag that bears the British Union Jack in the upper corner
A flag connected to the Pennsylvania Associators, a voluntary militia, bears the British Union Jack in the upper corner. Pennsylvania did not officially form a fighting unit until 1777 because the colony was governed largely by Quakers who did not want to mandate military service. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Most of the flags have imagery referencing ideals, politics and alliances. Others are focused on fighting.

The 2nd Regiment of Light Dragoons features 13 stripes in its upper right corner. In the middle is a crest featuring a winged thundercloud and a scroll underneath written with a Latin phrase.

It’s hard to decipher.

“It’s very butchered Latin,” Taub said. “I hate to break it to students of the Founding Fathers, these guys had a very elementary understanding of Latin. We’re interpreting their best interpretation of Latin. We think the closest is something like, ‘Her sons will answer with thunder.’”

Two flags of the New Hampshire regiments on display at the Museum of The American Revolution
Two flags of the New Hampshire regiments have British colors in their corners, showing confusion over symbolism even after the Declaration of Independence was presented. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The dragoons were trained for combat on horseback and to serve as General George Washington’s personal bodyguards, not to understand Latin.

“This is a military flag meant for guys who are getting together professionally to fight,” Taub said.

“Banners of Liberty” will be on view until Aug. 10.

  • The Commander in Chief's Standard, AKA George Washington's Headquarters Flag on display at the Museum of The American Revolution
    The Commander in Chief's Standard, 12 stars on a blue field, was used by Gen. George Washington to mark his headquarters and his presence on the battlefield. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The flag of the 1st Continental Regiment on display at the Museum of the American Revolution
    The flag of the 1st Continental Regiment depicts at its center a hunter trying to trap a tiger and the Latin motto, ''Domari Nolo,'' (I refused to be subjugated). (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The 2nd Regiment of Light Dragoons flag featured at the Museum of the American Revolution
    The 2nd Regiment of Light Dragoons flag features a crest with a winged thundercloud and a scroll underneath bearing a Latin phrase that is difficult to translate. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

