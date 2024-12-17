From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The personal effects carried by a soldier during the American Revolutionary War, which earlier this year were featured on the PBS program “Antiques Roadshow,” are now on display in Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution.

In 1776 and 1777, Lieutenant Samuel Gerock of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, fought in the Battles of Trenton and Princeton while carrying a pocket almanac he bought in Philadelphia. On the blank pages of that almanac, he kept a diary and sketched a map of a later skirmish in Spanktown, New Jersey, which is now Rahway.

After the battles, Gerock picked up a damaged calfskin drumhead from his unit’s drummer and crafted it into a crude leather wallet. He wrapped the almanac in the wallet and documented the battles during which the drumhead was played on the calfskin itself.

He later used these artifacts to prove his combat service to obtain a soldier’s pension.

James Taub, an associate curator at the Museum of the American Revolution, is unaware of any other visual documentation of the battle at Spanktown, which was part of the Forage Wars. He calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime” find.

“This is a key part of American history, one of the few witnesses both as an object and as the written description from a person who witnessed these events that is known to still exist,” he said. “It’s amazing that it’s made it through 250 years, almost.”

The almanac, drumhead and cache of letters written during and immediately after the war were kept in the Gerock family for generations. Ultimately, they landed in the hands of Nanette Osborne, a direct descendent, and her husband Jim in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Osbornes have no other objects that belonged to Nanette’s ancestor, and they do not collect historic artifacts. Nanette first saw the drumhead wallet as a girl in her grandmother’s house.

“My grandmother really loved history and really cared about things, and of course, nobody in our family ever throws anything away,” Nanette said. “We were talking to Jim’s sister and she said that she was so happy I’m the one that ended up with this artifact because if it was her, she would have thrown it out a long time ago.”

When “Antiques Roadshow” recently shot an episode in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jim urged his wife to bring out the wallet.

“I was the one who convinced her to go on “Antiques Roadshow.” She would not have done it otherwise,” he said. “I thought it was pretty extraordinary to have a drumhead from the Battle of Trenton and Princeton. The world needs to see this.”